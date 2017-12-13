The province has ordered the clean up of two properties owned by the same person in the Murray River area.
A small turnout at public votes on amalgamation in Lorne Valley and Valleyfield last week has left councils to decide whether or not to continue.
Two things Irma Tremblay enjoys are sports and volunteering.
Atlantic Beef Products will be making the last of three donations to food banks across the province Dec 14 at 12 noon at the Southern Kings an…
Mitch Murphy must be feeling very satisfied these days.
The Water Act has finally reached floor of the legislature.
Some large food processors in the province are receiving advance notice of occupational health and safety inspections, Green Party Leader Dr. …
Dairy Isle, the cheese label from Amalgamated Dairies Limited, won first place in three categories at the recent British Empire Cheese Show.
The impact the dry weather that dominated the summer of 2017 had on the potato industry is starting to become clearer.
Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Alan McIsaac has come to the defence of his deputy over an accusation by Rustico-Emerald MLA Brad Trivers t…
The Wade MacLauchlan government was lukewarm to a suggestion by Opposition Leader James Aylward to strike an all-party committee of the legisl…
Some promising news is emerging from the entomology lab at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s Charlottetown Research and Development Centre.
Marc Campbell once again is front and center in the news around the Charlottetown Driving Park lately. He recently broke his own record for dr…
The 2017 season is drawing to a close, but it hasn't stopped driver Marc Campbell from racking up wins and accolades nor has it dampened the s…
December wildfires in California have attracted the sympathy, volunteer efforts and fundraising of the racing world. The outpouring of care fo…
Did you write your letter to the big guy yet? If not, post time to Christmas is getting close and you don’t want to get shutout at the windows…
Austin Sorrie was about 5-years old when he got his first look at a horse up close, but even then he knew he was hooked.
In English, the statement “Status Quo” means the existing order of affairs and that my friends is not the answer to the problems haunting the …
(Note to readers: After a good run as the regular Inverness Raceway columnist for Atlantic Post Calls, Ann Copley has decided to hand the line…
The New Year is a time to look to the future but a glance back can also be fun.
You gotta love the end of the year. It affords us time to stop, reflect and honour the best and worst in the world of Island politics. Here are the Ivory Tower winners for 2017.
If PEI made a dramatic and more permanent move towards renewable energy, we could breathe easier as we lessen a reliance on fossil fuel and we could possibly make a dent in greenhouse gas emissions.
