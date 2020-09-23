Last week New Brunswickers went to the polls in a provincial election called back in August. The result was Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservative Party getting majority government power.
There is another aspect to the proceedings last Monday that close attention
should be noted and it is the fact New Brunswickers partook in the first major election in Canada during this pandemic.
One flaw that reared its head in the evening of election day were claims of voter suppression.
The student union for Mount Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick has said it received messages from students not being allowed to vote in a story by Global News in New Brunswick.
Elections NB replied saying the staff at some polling stations were not properly trained and didn’t fully understand the regulations.
Is this what happens when a snap election is called?
It was said the returning officers went to the polling stations in question and clarified the issue with staff. But how many students didn’t vote as a result of the debacle?
Calling an election like this obviously paid off for Premier Higgs but the move was reckess. Political power was gained by sending
