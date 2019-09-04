An Alberton resident is singing the praises of Western Hospital staff and appreciating the level of medical care she recently received.
On the afternoon of Aug. 27, Shirley Phillips went to the emergency room at the Alberton facility because she was having a severe allergic reaction.
“I started having a thickness in my tongue, which is an allergic reaction I’ve had before, so I knew enough I had to get over there,” she explained. “I went over thinking I would have a long wait, but I didn’t. They took me immediately. They were just so professional and just so caring.”
Ms Phillips particularly wants to highlight the care she received from the on duty emergency room doctor as he would check up on her frequently over the course of her stay.
“That doctor was good,” she said. “I’ve never had a doctor that was in and out every time he came through the emergency room where I was... I mean, he was running, but he always had time to stop and ask me how I was doing... I never had it so good.”
The retired registered nurse wanted to express her appreciation for the care she received because, like many in West Prince, she is concerned about the current situation happening at Western Hospital.
The Emergency Room and the Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital has experienced a series of closures since last December, most recently at the beginning of August. In all incidents, lack of physician or nursing coverage was cited for the reason for the closures.
Ms Phillips also wanted to address some of the negative comments she’s heard from others about the level of care at the hospital.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize how great it is and if they ever closed that place, I don’t know what we would ever do,” she said. “They certainly couldn’t handle West Prince down in Summerside.”
Ms Phillips was at the hospital for about five hours.
“They took me right in and treated me right away,” she said.
