The four federal candidates running in the riding of Egmont were invited to discuss the issues at a student forum at Hernewood Intermediate School on Sept. 30.
The students were given the chance to ask Liberal candidate Bobby Morrissey, Conservative candidate Logan McLellan, NDP candidate Sharon Dunn and Green candidate Alex Clark questions during a panel style forum ahead of a student vote that will take place on election day at the school.
The first question dealt with healthcare, particularly on how the parties would help PEI recruit more doctors to rural areas.
Mr Morrissey explained to the students that the Government of Canada shares with the provinces funding for healthcare, but the provinces are responsible for delivering healthcare services to its residents, including recruiting physicians.
Mr Morrissey said he did agree with the concept that Prince Edward Island should look at establishing a medical faculty at UPEI.
“I feel that is one of the ways that we will begin to address the shortage of doctors in rural Prince Edward Island,” he said.
Ms Dunn said she was happy that Mr Morrissey brought up the idea of a medical faculty at UPEI because former West Prince MLA and long-time NDP supporter Dr Herb Dickieson has been advocating for the Island to establish its own medical school for some time now.
She added that the leader of her party, Jagmeet Singh, has pledged to establish a medical faculty on PEI if elected.
Mr Clark said recruiting doctors to rural areas is a result of systemic issues.
“Retaining doctors in rural areas is difficult and that begins with many other problems,” he said. “We have to look at these problems not just as hiring more doctors or building a medical school.”
Mr Clark pointed to having access to quality Internet and suggested creating collaborative healthcare hubs, what his provincial counterparts have been advocating for, as a possible solution to improving physicians workload.
“It is daunting for a new doctor to come to rural PEI right now with 14,500 people on a waiting list for a family doctor,” he said. “That is a difficult number to grasp for someone just out of medical school. We have to start looking at how do we make their quality of life and workload more reasonable so they want to stay here and be part of the community.”
The students wanted to know how the candidates’ parties would tackle the current climate crisis, specifically for the youth as it is ‘our future Earth that we are destroying’.
Mr McLellan said his party has a real plan that would target ‘the big polluters not the daily commuters’, a plan that will see these polluters pay into a green technology fund ‘that will bring this fight against climate change globe’.
Mr Clark said creating a new green economy would bring changes to the world.
“PEI doesn’t have oil, we are not an energy producer, however, with windmills, solar panels and what not, we can build an economy that will create real jobs on Prince Edward Island that will allow us to stay here and protect our environment,” he said.
Mr Morrissey said his party was the first government to take action on reducing Canada’s carbon footprint by putting a price on carbon.
“We are the big polluters, people in their everyday way of life, along with the industries that support us, so we have to change our attitudes. We have to change our way of life,” he said. “Those countries that have put a price on carbon have shown that they can successfully reduce their carbon footprint.”
Mr Morrissey said his party has a specific plan in place to bring Canada down to zero emissions.
“We are doing it at a time when we can grow the economy through green technology,” he said. “We haven’t just talk about it, we are the first government party to actually act on taking control of the situation and begin to reduce this country’s dependence on carbon emitting industries.”
The next two questions from the students dealt with eduction, focused on reducing student debt and reducing class sizes.
Again, Mr Morrissey pointed out that education is the responsibility of the provinces, but said the federal government has a role to play in ensuring Canadian’s have access to education.
A sentiment that was shared by the other three candidates.
Mr McLellan said the federal government should be working with the provinces on these issues.
As a financial advisor, he wants to lobby the province to bring personal finance into schools.
Ms Dunn said the federal NDP party wants to look at subsidizing tuition fees for post-secondary education.
“Everybody deceives access to good eduction, rather it be in Toronto or BC or here,” she said. “Our plan is to look at some kind of tuition reduction or elimination.”
Mr Clark agreed with the idea of free tuition for post-secondary education.
“Every year the federal loan program writes off hundreds millions of dollars in loans, but they also inefficiently spend that money through administration fees and different bursaries and tuition subsidizes already,” he said. “If we take that money, reallocate it and move it around to better serve the people who need it the most, we can start providing free education.”
Other questions asked by the students were on cannabis revenue, homeless and poverty, access to high speed Internet, eliminating human trafficking, improving foster care and concerns over vaping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.