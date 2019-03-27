While the number of people who use eastern PEI food banks fluctuates very little, how the volunteer run organizations acquire donations depends on the time of year.
“Our donations have been coming in sparsely so we’ve had to buy a lot of our food,” Southern Kings and Queens Food bank Coordinator Vivian Dourte said. “We are grateful to have had so many monetary donations around Christmas time because this is when we spend it.”
On average 190 people are served each month through the food bank located in Lower Montague.
Ronnie McIntosh, coordinator of the Souris Food Bank, said food donations there have mostly been replaced by cash.
“It allows us to give a more adequate supply of food and household items to families,” Mr McIntosh said. ‘We are not just a redistribution point anymore and we use the funds to supply what we think the needs are.”
Unless there is a specific food drive happening, most of the funding comes from the Village Feast and Rotary contributions.
The changeover has been gradual over the last decade.
“Now our volunteers in Souris are part of shopping committees buying different items and we are equipped to fill a true grocery list that includes not only groceries, but also items such as toilet paper and toothpaste,” Mr McIntosh said.
In March 157 people were fed through the Souris Food Bank. On average 90 families use the service on a monthly basis.
When money has to translate into food there are pros and cons, Ms Dourte said.
“We can buy things on sale, but with us all being volunteers it means someone has to take more time out of their day to actually go out and buy this stuff,” Ms Dourte said.
“Food donations don’t usually pick up until September,” she added.
No matter the source, food bank’s survival is dependent on donations.
“The generosity is really appreciated,” Mr McIntosh added.
While the numbers don’t change all that much, Mr McIntosh said there has been a growing increase of users from farther afield, with some families coming from as far west as Mount Stewart.
March is survey month at food banks across the country. Through this process Food Banks Canada accurately calculates how much funding they provide and it is also a platform for looking at the causes behind poverty.
At the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank there is a local addition to the survey this year. A dietician will be asking food bank users whether or not they would benefit from nutrition classes and what their ideas are on healthy food.
