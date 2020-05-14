Representatives from the Maritime Harness Racing Industry Associations, along with the Atlantic Sires Stakes program, have jointly announced that 2020 Maritime Stakes schedule has been revised in light of the current COVID-19 situation.
All originally scheduled stake races planned for May and June will be held, but will be rescheduled for later in the race season. The stakes season is now planned to start in July, with a further announcement of specific dates as soon as possible.
“We have decided to reschedule the May and June stake dates to later in the year, awaiting further clarification on the status of interprovincial travel,” said Atlantic Standardbred Breeders Association President Wayne MacRae. “We all realize the critical importance of our members being able to compete safely within a regional stakes program.”
Officials also stated that regional industry members will be kept informed as further clarification is obtained.
