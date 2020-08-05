You know it! Not an easy time for anyone - anywhere, but we're all doing the best we can with what we have to work with right? When it looked like P.E.I. wasn't in the cards for me, this summer, I put the wheels in motion to find another place to spend some time and make the most of the warm season. Ontario is much too warm for this guy, but Alberta has always been a nice place to summer - so here we are.
I've always said there's plenty of potential in these new Century tracks of Alberta. Century Downs is racing standardbreds just north of Calgary - while Century Mile is racing thoroughbreds just south of Edmonton. Both began their racing seasons in late June and I've had the pleasure of announcing at Century Mile on the Friday and Sunday nights since June 26.
It's been quite an adjustment finding my thoroughbred groove, but if I'm going to be calling this breed of racehorse - then it's best that I be doing it here in Alberta - it's where I learned to call them back in 2008. I did a summer at Fort Erie in 2015, but it was so tough. In Alberta the jockey caps (helmets) always match the saddle cloth numbers... 1 is red cap/red number - 2 is white cap/white number - 3 is blue cap/blue number and so on... At Fort Erie I struggled because the caps never matched the saddle cloths and they'd rarely match what was written in the program as well. Some races would have ten horses turning for home and six jockeys would be wearing black caps - I couldn't tell them apart... Fort Erie wasn't interested in matching up the caps with the saddle cloths - so for me it just wasn't going to work, but in Alberta - we make it work just fine.
All is going well here so far. I've always been proud of London's number two status for harness race wagering in Canada (behind Woodbine Mohawk Park) and I'm happy to see the numbers going up here at Century Mile as well. Sure I enjoy announcing horse races, but I also enjoy 'driving the handle' too - a term I knew nothing about until teaming up with The Raceway at Western Fair District in 2013. Finding the right post times, tweaking the wagering menu, marketing/promoting via social media are just a few aspects of 'driving the handle' and Century Mile's team has shown a big improvement on all 2020 - the numbers speak for themselves...
Average handle for thoroughbred racing at Century Mile...
2019 - $172K per day / season-high $838K (Canadian Derby Day)
2020 - $592K per day / season-high $925K (Sunday, July 14)
Kind of moving in the right direction here eh!
The Boys Of Summer
A great Don Henley tune, from back in the day, but the boys of this summer - for me - are a couple of veteran horsemen that showed up in the winner's circle, this past month, to celebrate a pair of really sweet victories.
A great Governor's Plate outcome for all involved with Bugsy Maguire's win. Winning trainer Wade Sorrie said it was one of the greatest nights of his life - just seeing his happy owner Walter Simmons, at 95, all smiles - with the spoils of victory in his lap. And winning driver Brodie MacPhee - all class in sharing a handshake with Walter following the race. For me - that winner's circle celebration was just as good as the race itself - congratulations to all!
Don Wiest, at 89, may just be the oldest driver to win a race this season. He guided the two-year-old trotter Divainthereddress to a fair stakes win at Silver Springs Ranch, in Pennsylvania, on July 16. "I think that may be my last drive," Don said following the race. "I'll be 90 in October, so I think that'll be the last drive - as a driver. She was doing all the work and I was just trying to hold her."
Congratulations to both veteran horsemen! Decades involved in the game and still showing up in the winner's circle with smiles - that's a great life!
Old Home Week is just around the corner - wish I could be there and I'm sure many others do too... Best of luck to all - we'll hope to be back next year!
