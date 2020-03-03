The 2019 O’Brien Awards highlighted the unmistakable impact of Maritimers on all facets of the Canadian harness racing industry. While horsepeople and media from the Maritime region have a strong history of punching above their weight for Canada’s top racing honours, the February 1 gala at the Mississauga Meadowvale Hilton made that point crystal clear. There must be a reason why the national year-end titles carry the name and likeness of an Alberton, PEI native.
For those who may have somehow missed the results, here are the 2019 O’Brien Award winners who have connections in Atlantic Post Calls territory:
Gilles Barrieau (O’Brien Award of Horsemanship);
Greg Blanchard (a commentator as part of the Woodbine Entertainment team who won Media Excellence broadcast category for its Pepsi North America Cup TSN special);
Kyle Burton (Media Excellence, photography);
Dave Kelly (Future Star; divisional runner-up was Austin Sorrie);
Anthony MacDonald (Cam Fella Award);
Century Farroh (Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt, owned by Ratchford Stable, North Sydney, NS);
McWicked (Older Pacing Horse, originally selected by Norman Hall for owner S S G Stables, North Boston, NY).
Curtis MacDonald (of Cujo Entertainment) was runner-up in the Media Excellence category for outstanding broadcast, for producing, directing, and editing the COSA Facebook Live Industry Day/Battle of Waterloo broadcast at Grand River Raceway.
PEI Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Darlene Compton attended and presented at the black tie event—another positive statement on the economic and cultural impact of the sport across and beyond the Maritime provinces.
The Canadian festivities had barely died down, however, when rumblings of brutal news out of Pennsylvania began surfacing: Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development Trust Fund would lose $204-million a year if his proposed 2020-21 budget is passed. The news came out February 4, and would affect Pennsylvania breeding programs and purses starting in July, if approved. Wolf’s office stated that funds allocated to horse racing from slots revenue would be put toward a new “Nellie Bly Tuition Program” designed to keep students from low- and middle-income families in Pennsylvania for university. The scholarship money received by these students would be revoked and replaced by loans if they left the state.
Just like the false narrative that accompanied the end of the Ontario Slots at Racetracks Program (SARP) under then-Premier Dalton McGuinty, horse racing is again pitted against education and youth in the new Pennsylvania proposal. In reality, there is no factual basis for horse racing and education to be framed as opponents: When racing is properly backed by the state/province where it takes place, the entire economy is boosted.
Arguments about why horse/harness racing requires government support in the first place need to take recent decades of regulatory change into account. To summarize, ever since non-racing forms of gambling were legalized, governments have deprived racing of its former monopoly on gambling dollars. Self-sufficiency (i.e. purses and operating expenses derived completely from pari-mutuel handle) cannot exist in the current climate, because there are too many rival gaming products available. One of these rival forms of gaming (VLTs/slots) is particularly psychologically addictive, putting pari-mutuel wagering at even more of a disadvantage.
The racing vs. education debate is based on misunderstandings. Racing doesn’t intrinsically harm children or schools, and horses create employment for blue collar workers who do not want or possess university educations. It’s ridiculous to suggest that caretakers, trainers, drivers, and everyone else who works on racing’s front lines would prefer to be enrolled in higher education for the minimum 3-4 years needed to obtain a bachelor’s degree. It’s even more ridiculous to assume that a bachelor’s degree translates into a living wage, or even a job: Only some areas of study, such as professional programs in medicine and engineering, can guarantee high employment rates for graduates. If a student enrolls in a master’s or PHD program, they are likely to encounter enormous debt chasing degrees which may or may not lead to a decent job.
Community college offers educational options that can lead to blue collar careers, although only certain programs fall into this category. There are community college programs offering diplomas in fields which don’t require a diploma for actual employment, and in fields with a surplus of workers already.
Eliminating the thousands of good jobs provided by racing (all breeds) doesn’t benefit the young people seeking to work in the sport long-term, like Leamington Raceway’s race-calling phenom Nathan Bain. He just called his 100th career race, February 7th at The Raceway at Western Fair, and regularly tweets about his family’s Standardbreds. Whatever he ultimately chooses to do for an occupation, shouldn’t politicians who pit horse racing against students pay attention to Nathan and the many other kids like him?
Once upon a time, I worked as a professional caretaker at a show jumping stable in Oakville, Ontario. The stable owners offered to pay for my education at Sheraton College if I were to remain with them as a groom, but I had already accepted an offer to attend Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario. Far from compromising a young person’s education, blue collar work with horses can subsidize that education and provide career opportunities that a degree doesn’t.
Politicians who would cut funds to racing should also keep in mind the thousands of students enrolled in equine-based programs at universities and community colleges across North America. The argument that “rich horse owners” will provide careers to graduates from these programs is ridiculous, because Canada’s largest Standardbred racehorse owner is actually TheStable.ca, the umbrella under which 2019 Cam Fella Award recipient Anthony MacDonald has allowed small-time fractional owners to invest in minor shares of racehorses. TheStable.ca is not one owner but a fractional group of many people, plenty of whom cannot individually afford the costs associated with racehorse ownership. Fractional ownership is common and here to stay.
Contrary to another false portrayal of racing, strong purses and stakes programs do not automatically funnel slots revenue into the coffers of wealthy individuals. As small owners like Nova Scotia’s Schooner Stable could attest, it’s the horse and driver who ultimately win races, not a default situation where the rich get richer regardless of what happens on the track. Outsiders do not appear to understand the job creation and disbursement of purses in racing, and instead focus on the sport’s wealthiest owners. It is incorrect to place all racehorse owners into that income bracket, particularly on the Standardbred side.
A few days after the O’Briens, I was snowed in in Montreal. The busy downtown off-track betting parlour in the Place Dupuis mall was the perfect spot to pass time. Horseplayers had a variety of Thoroughbred options available, but with the cancellation of Freehold Raceway due to poor weather, that left a single harness track available for betting—The Meadows. Located in Washington, Pennsylvania, this 5/8-mile track offers an excellent product for watching and wagering. The Meadows, originally opened by Del Miller in 1963, is now endangered by a false correlation of successful racing with underfunded education. The idea that slots/gaming revenue should bypass racetracks, allegedly for the greater good, gets a failing grade in both math and history.
For the record: Nellie Bly, born Elizabeth Jane Cochran, was a Pennsylvania journalist who gained renown for her undercover investigation of insane asylums. She left her home state to find employment opportunities in the late 1800s, a situation that will sound familiar to skilled workers in harness racing today.
To contact Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s office:
Office of the Governor
508 Main Capitol Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120 USA
