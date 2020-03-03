I have been asked over the years to do a story on my mother, Mary MacQuarrie. I hesitated because it was my mother, and hoped someone else would do the story. The more I thought of it, the more I was convinced why not.
This lady is 83 years old and is still going strong with the horses. She jogs and trains her own horse, Jolts Virture. She has a backyard barn, that she spends many hours in. She says, “that’s her head clearing place. When all else fails, go to your horse, he’ll listen. “
Mary was married to the late Allister MacQuarrie, who owned, trained and drove horses. Together, they enjoyed the horses and it was the talk, morning, noon and night.
Together they raised a family of five kids, with each one growing up in this wonderful sport. Three of them have been involved in this sport of harness racing and their spouses are involved in the game as well. Mary and Allister also made sure their grandchildren and great-grandchildren shared in this family affair.
In 1977, Allister had an accident, where he became an amputee. He could no longer do the things, like jogging, training, driving, the shoeing, and barn work. This is when Mary got involved. It was a bit easier, as the kids were older at this time.
She took right over without hesitation. She did the barnwork, the jogging and the training. She never got her license to drive, but did participate in amateur races.
She loved it and got such pleasure from this sport. To them, it was a family affair, where on Wednesdays and Sundays, all the children, their children and now, great grandchildren, gather together to watch Nannie race. Sometimes making a trip to the winners circle is enjoyed by all.
Today, at 83, she still has a horse. She does her own barn chores, and is getting ready to start Jolts Virtue back to the track for the upcoming season. Jolts Virtue, is an eleven year old pacer, that her grandson, Jamie Copley, sent her two years ago. She says “he was just made for her”.
As many people know, this lady can be found cooking up a storm, especially for Sundays after races. The family gathers, and whomever else drops in to discuss the day of racing, watch some races from Ontario, go home and get ready for next race day.
She also loves to bake, and make sure her friends get their treats during the race season. She loves competing against my horses, even though she tries to let on it doesn’t matter who beats who, but I know better.
When asked, she says “this is what keeps a person going. If I didn’t have this, what would I do?”
In closing, share this story with friends and maybe it will encourage them to get involved in this sport of harness racing.
“A horse is the best companion, other than a dog a man can have.”
Annual Banquet:
Scheduled for May 9th, 2020. As we get closer to the date, we will have more information. We have decided this year, it will be Dinner & Awards, with no entertainment.
Annual Meeting:
To take place in April, 2020. Details will be posted, once we have a set date. Anyone interested in a position on the Executive, please mention it to one of the Executive.
Until next time…Keep Pacing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.