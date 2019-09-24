The 2019 Atlantic Breeder’s Crown weekend kicks off on Friday, October 11 with the Atlantic Classic Sale starting at 2pm at the Crapaud Exhibition Grounds in Crapaud, PE. There are 100 yearling pacers and 13 yearling trotters going through the sale ring for a total of 113 entries. The Atlantic Breeder’s Crown consolations and banquet take place on Saturday followed by the finals on championship Sunday at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.
Top trotting sire Armbro Barrister is no longer standing stud on Prince Edward Island which will leave a huge void in our trot breed. His stats were pretty incredible. His 46 eligible starters have earned $611,072 in just three years of racing and they have crushed numerous track records in the process. He sired eleven foals in 2018 according to Standardbred Canada with just two of those foals going to auction in this year’s sale. Hip 30 is an Armbro Barrister filly named Camco Lexie, she’s a half sister to Camco Bailey. Hip 68 is an Armbro Barrister colt named Light Brigade, he’s the second foal out of Lyrical Lindy. I really like this colt and I don’t think he will be very expensive.
The other top trotting sire on Prince Edward Island is Tad The Stud. He has sired some awesome horses over the years too, horses like Pappy Go Go, Wicked Nick, Hop Up, Majian Tango and Buckaroo to name a few. Tad The Stud has sired 45 eligible starters that have earned $670,655 during his four years in the breeding shed. He is the sire of 11 entries in this year’s sale which include a full brother to Dusty Lane Titan selling as Hip 99 and a half brother to Waiting On A Woman selling as Hip 97.
There are four new pacing sires set to make their debut at the upcoming sale. They include Cougar Hall who is a son of Somebeachsomewhere with a lifetime mark of 1:49.3. He’s a half brother to Camelot Hall who made well over a million dollars during his racing career. Hilarious Halo who is by The Panderosa and he has a lifetime mark of 1:48.3. Source Of Pride is a son of American Ideal with a lifetime mark of 1:50.4. He’s a full brother to American Jewel and a half brother to Luck Be Withyou who both made over a million dollars in their racing careers. Steelhead Hanover is by Bettors Delight and he has a lifetime mark of 1:48.3. I’m excited to see how their babies look and what they will fetch at the sale.
Returning sires who have had tremendous success 2019 that also have entries in the upcoming sale include Rollwithitharry, Malicious, Stonebridge Terror, Ameripan Gigolo and Westwardho Hanover.
Some Maritime bred yearling pedigrees that caught my eye as I looked through the sale book include Hip 6, Woodmere Stealdeal, he’s a half brother to Woodmere Idealart and he’s by Steelhead Hanover. Hip 18, Dusty Lane Morgan, he’s by Ameripan Gigolo and he’s a half brother to Dusty Lane Westy and Ma Rabelle. Hip 29, Fern Hill Flight, he’s a brother to Notorious and he’s by Source Of Pride. Hip 35, Sinners And Saints, he’s a full brother to Lovineveryminute. Hip 55, The Real McCoy, she’s a half sister to Therealdeal and she’s by Source Of Pride.
I would like to wish consignors and bidders good luck at the sale. I would also like to wish owners and trainers that are competing during Atlantic Breeder’s Crown weekend good luck and good racing. See you at track!
