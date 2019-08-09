Make plans to celebrate with us on Friday August 16th in the Gold Cup reunion tent beginning at 6:30pm. This is an opportunity for a meet and greet, view some great photos over the years with our past winners’ posters with former Gold Cup Ambassadors, drivers, owners, trainers and grooms from 1960 to 2018.
*Please note:
Guests attending the Gold Cup & Saucer Reunion will be required to purchase Old Home Week passes.*
