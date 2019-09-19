The Island Breeders Championships will take place October 5th, at Red Shores in Charlottetown featuring the best two and three year old trotters and pacers in the Maritimes.
The entrants in the six Championship races were among the top money earners in the preliminary Island Breeders series raced at Charlottetown and Summerside. The breeders of the winning horses will receive a crystal Globetrotter trophy provided by Norman Hall of Pedigree Matching in recognition of their breeding success.
Trophy cooler presentations will be made to the winning owners in memory of individuals who have made significant contributions as owners, trainers or volunteers in support of the PEI Colt Stakes, sponsor of the Island Breeders Series.
Two Year Old Trot
Mrs James "Ma" Poulton was the matriarch of an extended harness racing family and the first woman owner/breeder to win a Colt Stakes race. She won the two year old trot trot in consecutive years with New Forest in 1951 and Robert Lee in 1952. Her son Harry, as owner and driver won the two year old trot two years later with Jolly Dick. Harry's brother Oliver is the father of Harry Poulton Jr, trainer of world champion On The Road Again. Harry also had two sons who made their mark in the Colt Stakes. Alan won in 1981 with Race Time Robbi while Vince won in the same year with Moldaus Boy, a unique first for brothers in PEI Colt Stakes history.
Three Year Old Trot
Albert Bernard grew up in the harness racing hotbed of Hunter River, the son of Emmett Bernard, an accomplished Colt Stakes winning trainer, and became a top trainer of young horses himself. He won thirteen Colt Stakes races as trainer/driver for former Colt Stakes president Ron Kennedy primarily with trotters. Albert's son, Shane, also won a Colt Stakes race with Scarlet Hussy in 1996 to complete a rare three generation record of stakes wins for a family. Albert also served as a director of the Colt Stakes.
Two Year Old Pacing Filly
Brian Andrew, a retired school principal, operated Meridian Farms East in Milton, along with his wife, Carol. The fourth-generation horseman possessed a strong passion for the breeding and raising of Standardbreds which resulted in numerous stakes wins resulting from the farm breeding operation. He also trained and drove Colt Stakes winners on two occasions as well as volunteering his time serving as a director and a supporter of the annual PEI Colt Stakes Select Sale.
Three Year Old Pacing Filly
Ron McInnis was a long time member of the Colt Stakes and served as director for several years and President from 1993-1995. He kept a small breeding operation in Earnscliffe and raised yearlings with the Edgewater name. He won a PEI Colt Stake in 1999 with his own Edgewater Wave and another one called Brendons Gal in partnership with breeder Jim Quinn of Belfast.
Two Year Old Pacing Colt
Pat McHugh held the office of President in 1999 - 2001. He was not involved in racing or breeding but worked for Hollylaine Island Farm on occasion. A strong minded individual, it was he who spurred on the process, while President, that led to the formation of the PEI Harness Racing Industry Association in 2000. It was at a meeting he chaired in 1999 that representatives of various tracks and organizations first seriously considered forming an Association for the Maritimes. It was a turning point for the industry on PEI in particular.
Three Year Old Pacing Colt
Harry O'Brien was one of the founding directors, and the second President, of the PEI Harness Racing Club, the predecessor of the PEI Colt Stakes. He had three sons, Claude, Lloyd and Joe, who all took up the call and made their marks in the history of the sport on PEI and throughout North America. Claude drove Nita Volo to a heat win in 1937, and his son, Mike, won a Colt Stakes race in 1984. Lloyd was a winner in 1935 with Paddy Aubrey and Joe became one of the greatest trainer/drivers in the history of the sport in North America. Joe was a three time winner in Colt Stakes action and would go on to fame in the United States, winning virtually every major stakes race and blazing the way for Island horsemen to compete and succeed anywhere.
Family members and friends of the memorial honourees are invited to join in the winner's circle presentations.
