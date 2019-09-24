After a two-year hiatus, live racing returned to Fredericton Raceway on Sunday (Sept. 8). The afternoon program offered eight races for the wagering public and was highlighted by the $3,500 Jennie & Joe Chippin Memorial. The Chippin Memorial faced the starter for the last of the afternoon’s contests, and the local punters were all over the eventual winner, Woodmere Ideal Art.
A field of five rolled behind the gate for the Chippin Memorial, and pilot Todd Trites opted for a conservative early approach with Woodmere Ideal Art, whom he was steering for trainer Sifroi Melanson.
Trites and the gelded son of Articulator floated out of Post 4 and allowed the three inside starters to make their way to the front early. Woodmere Ideal Art, who had been bet down to the public’s odds-on choice, found himself nearly seven lengths off the engine as the quarter pole was clicked off in :28.1.
Trites asked for an advance in the second panel, as Woodmere Ideal Art tipped out from fifth and fired overland for a first-over barrage. Although they were still on the outer tier, the duo was first to the half-mile pole in :57 and cleared to the engine shortly thereafter.
Woodmere Ideal Art pulled away from his rivals in the third quarter, as he opened up five lengths on his foes before spinning off three quarters in 1:27.1.Off of a :30.1 third quarter, Woodmere Ideal Art turned on the jets some on the way home. He held a seven-length lead at the head of the lane and tacked on more as he finished off his mile. When all was said and done, Woodmere Ideal Art sprinted the final panel in :28.4 in route to the 12 length 1:56 victory.
The John Davidson-driven Brandons Glory held second throughout and finished second with Ramset and pilot Stephen Trites finished third in the shortened field.
Woodmere Ideal Art ($3.10) has now won three of his 14 seasonal starts and has only missed the board twice in 2019. In terms of his career, the four-year-old gelding has now won 13 of his 43 starts and has banked $68,167 for the Ultimate Stable, of Greater Lakeburn, NB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.