Blacky Black used the rail to his advantage, going to the lead from the word go and wiring a field of six in 1:58.2 to highlight a nine dash card on the September 14th card. Owner and driver Barry Bates guided the five year old gelding to his fourth win in his last five starts, holding off Pictonian Fancypas in the stretch to win by 2 lengths, with Accelerator rallying up the inside to finish third. Blacky Black has shown some terrific gait speed since arriving in Cape Breton, has drawn well and has shown he is tough to haul down when he sets up shop on the front end.
Driver Gerard Kennedy had a driving triple on the program, scoring wins first with his own pacer Burn Em Up Burr in 2:00.2, before piloting Whiskeys Fine to a 2:02 win, his third in a row for owner Danny Morrison. Kennedy closed out the afternoon by leading all the way with Sunny Beach, who paced to a new record of 1:59.4 for owner Joseph Lewis. With the three wins, Kennedy now sits two behind leader Mark Pezzarello, who leads all drivers with 19 wins through September 14th. Ryan Campbell is in third place, with 14 wins. Fans wagered $9975.00 on the nine races.
ASS Colts Postponed then Cancelled
Hurricane Dorian wrecked havoc on the Atlantic Sire stakes three year old colts date at Northside, which was first postponed and moved to Inverness, and then eventually cancelled altogether due to prolonged power outages. It was too bad that we did not get to host the best three year old colts, after two previous excellent Saturdays of stakes races at Northside, but if there is one safe thing to bet on, it is mother nature, who does not get beat when she puts the hammer down.
PEI Colt Stakes
At Charlottetown a pair of Cape Breton owned pacers were victorious in divisions of the PEI Colt stakes. Elm Grove Ocean won her filly division for the Done for the Day Stable of New Waterford in 2:00.1, with Walter Cheverie driving for trainer Angus Gillis, while The Big Chase captured a two year old colt division for the JTL Risk Stable of Glace Bay for driver Adam Merner in a new record of 1:57.2.
September 8th
Blacky Black won for the third time in his last four starts, clearing to the lead early and never looking back to win in 1:58.4 as part of an eight dash card of harness on September 8th. Barry Bates drove the five year old gelding, that he also owns, to his third win on the season, and ninth lifetime. Pictonian Fancypas rallied late to finish second, with Eastview Dexter third.
Eight different drivers recorded a single win on the program, starting with Ken Passerini and Sendithome Della in 2:03.3, Redmond Doucet with Sly Baran in 2:01.4, Mark Pezzarello with Windemere Rene in 2:03, Gerard Kennedy with Whiskeys Fine in 2:02.2, Harold LeBlanc Jr. with Southwind Ricardo in 1:59.2, Adam Lynk with Zero Stress Nora in 2:01.4, and John Barrington with Perfect Raider in 2:03.1. Fans wagered $7774.00 on the afternoon, which was solid considering the card started early and the threat of Dorian loomed through the early afternoon with showers and high winds moving in.
Cape Breton 1-2 in OSS Gold Division
The 2019 roll continues for Century Farroh, who like a broken record, just keeps on winning close race after close race, taking the latest OSS Gold division for three year old colts in 1:50. With the win, Century Farroh has surpassed $600,000 in season earnings for the Ratchford Stable of North Sydney. Bronx Seelster had to settle for 2nd, but once again raced very well, closing in 26.3 to be beat by a half length for the Capers 3 Stable, trainer Wayne McGean and driver Jody Jamieson. Century Farroh may be supplemented to the Breeders Crown at Mohawk on October 26th, and trainer Ian Moore indicated he could end up seeing the pacer supplemented to another event this week in the US as well.
In our next edition, we will recap our last few cards in September and the Atlantic Breeders Crown scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend.
Until then we extend to our readers good luck, good racing and good handicapping.
