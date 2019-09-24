Woodmere Oleksiak solidified her position atop the three year old filly division with another impressive victory in the lucrative Maritimer stake recently at Exhibition Park Raceway, Saint John, New Brunswick.
The daughter of Articulator made a bobble leaving but quickly reset and settled along the rail before tipping to the outside at the third marker and hustling past pace-setter Pickpocketprincess and pacing away from the field in route to the 1:59:3 score. The sophomore is owned by Hollis Newson, Debbie Denney,Ric McNutt and Windemere Farms of North Wiltshire, PEI.
The race card also remembered two of Exhibition Park’s most famous sons in Hall of Fame trainer-driver Jimmy Doherty who fashioned a great career for himself at Foxboro and The Meadowlands beginning in the early 1960s. It would be more fitting if we could gather enough trotters to have a race in memory of Jimmy who campaigned Breeders Crown trot winner Fools Gold and No Nonsense Woman among others; that not being the case, it was nice to see the folks at EPR remember this horseman.
Brandons Glory,owned by Cindy Gunn of Saint John,and handled by Gilles Barrieau of Saint John took the $2500 Jim Doherty Memorial in 2:00:4.
The Milton Downey Stake for two year old colts and fillies at $13,755 went to Woodmere Rollnpop (Rollwithitharry) as driver Clare MacDonald went wire to wire winning by two lengths in 2:01:1 over
Tobins Rebel and Imalookertoo. Milton Downey was one of the most prominent owners ever in the Maritimes with a long list of great horses starting in the early 1960s with Time to Go handled by Jimmy Doherty. Some of his great ones included Comte Richelieu, Swingalong N,Martial Salute, Don Juan N, McGarret N, Nero’s BB, Bright N Breezy, and his great Maritime bred Steve B Down who won his Gold Cup and Saucer Trial but never the big one.
When Doherty moved to Foxboro in the early 1960’s, Milton was one of Jimmy’s biggest supports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.