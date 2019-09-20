This past Sunday I'd be watching a few races in Summerside from the backside fence along Northumberland Street. Out for a warm-up would be the mare Always Reese with Adam Merner in the jog cart. Nothing seemed out of place as the mare was going through her normal routine... But, then came the equipment malfunction...
Going along the outside fence - the mare was noticeably picking up speed and then as she reached the lower turn - she would instantly dart towards the inside of the track... The next thing I knew she was on a direct collision course with a half-ton truck dragging the track and Merner was in trouble!
The truck ended up stopping, Merner either jumped or got dumped (from the cart) at top speed, while the mare just kept on going into the infield - narrowly missing what could have been a huge wreck. Merner was quickly to his feet and was able to track down the mare, on his own, before returning to the paddock.
No worse for wear - the pair would return, about an hour later, for Race 8 on the program... It would be a ride up close, from the rail, before Merner would make the winning move just before the quarter mile... Always Reese would make front, prior to turn two, and then go on to a 1:58 flat victory - her fourth win, from her last six starts, since being claimed by Kent Livingston and Wade MacDonald.
Merner would also be in the bike for a winning Junebugs Baby qualifier on Sunday. The former stakes champ/invite pacer was claimed by Jordan MacKay, for $4,000, in early June and appears ready for his return to the races following - what appeared to be - a 2:01.4 walk in the park.
The team of Melissa Rennie and Adam Merner would triple up Saturday in Charlottetown, with stake winner's Windemere Ryan and The Big Chase - along with overnight horse Chief Exec Officer (on a placing)... Merner's third stake driving win on this day would come with the Jean Belliveau trainee Saulsbrook Lassie.
Not a bad weekend at all for Merner - which could have ended up much worse... Great job Adam - drive on!
The Raceway Is Ready (And So Am I)...
We're now just two weeks away from a brand-new season of harness racing in London, Ontario. With a new dining room, a fresh pregame show set and a very busy October coming up - The Raceway is ready and so am I...
Opening night is Friday, October 4th and we'll be doing the Monday, Tuesday and Friday evening race schedule until January - when we then add Wednesday evenings to the mix.
A total of 125 race dates will be raced between October and May - a busy winter meet indeed - with plenty of Maritime horses and horse-people doing their thing in the 'forest city'.
• A total of 302 yearlings have been listed for auction at the 3rd Annual London Selected Yearling Sale taking place - during the weekend of October 19th and 20th - at the Agriplex of Western Fair District.
• The Breeders Crown championships for two-year-old trotters and pacers will be contested on Friday, October 25th. The championships for three-year-olds and up will take place on Saturday, October 26th - with both cards taking place at Woodbine Mohawk Park.
