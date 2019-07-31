Rose Run Quest shattered the Truro Raceway track pacing record with a sizzling 1:52:1 victory in the Lindsay Construction Invitational on Saturday night of Grand Circuit Week and established himself as a legitimate Gold Cup and Saucer contender which is just a few weeks away. In the record setting mile at Truro, driver Marc Campbell hustled the Blair Hansen owned pacer right to the front where he carved out fractions of 26:4, 55:1 and 1:23:3 before sprinting the final quarter in 28:3 holding off Do Over Hanover and Half Cut for the 1:52:1 victory. The mile broke the previous track record of 1:53:2 set by Formal Affair. The victory was the 7th of the season for Rose Run Quest who is the best pacer in the Maritimes right now and a certain Gold Cup and Saucer contender.
At Summerside on Governor’s Plate night, aged trotter Star Photo set a new track trot record of 1:58:2 in winning the $2500 Andrew Perry Memorial Trot over arch-rival Freddie and the vastly improved Majian Tango. It was the fourth victory in six PEI tries for the ten year old by Classic Photo now owned by Robi Hughes, Blair and Eric MacLauchlan and James Perrot with Jason Hughes in the bike.
The Maritime bred trotters have been putting on quite a show thus far this summer with impressive performances and never was that more evident than Tuesday evening of Grand circuit week at Truro. Three divisions of sophomore trotters went behind the gate and all three posted victories in 2:00 or better in each of the $6,240 divisions; Richsnortherndream (by Northern Bailey) won the first in 2:00 for owners Wade Peconi of PEI and One Black Horse Stable of Moncton and driver Ken Arsenault, Ya Bear Boy (by Delcrest Julian) took the second in a track record 1:59 for owner Michael Bailey of Morell and driver Marc Campbell while Thelastonestanding (Northern Bailey) took the final heat in 1:59:2 for Nova Scotia owners Don Beaton and Don MacEachern and driver Brian MacPhee. And let’s not forget the numerous big trips by Getti Messi (Armbro Barrister) who has been getting his own way in this division and was the beaten favorite trotting in 1:59:2 upset by Ya Bear Boy.
Former Maritime standout Pappy Go Go t, 1:52:1 has been racing against some of the best aged trotters in North America, which indicates that the above trot standouts will carry a handsome price tag at the end of the 2019 campaign, should the owners decide to sell. In addition, the price tag on the trot yearlings heading to the Maritime sales ring in October should guarantee top dollar, which is more good news for the Maritime race game.
Jimmy Ferguson Memorial Saturday at Northside Downs
Johnny and Margaret “Allan Ian” Sunday at Inverness
If you’re a harness racing fan, this is a great week to enjoy Cape Breton. The Jimmy Ferguson Memorial named after the man who was president of Sydney Raceway until his passing in 1980 and who was a director of the United States Trotting Association when the Maritimes raced under that jurisdiction (1939-2000) goes this Saturday at Northside Downs. The eliminations for the Ferguson Memorial went last Saturday with eight of the best Open Class pacers in Cape Breton in action at Northside. Wildcat Jet won the first elimination in 1:57:3 upsetting favorite Elm Grove Ladyluck while Nikes Cowgirl, the longest shot on the board, won the second heat in 1:58:4 knocking off favorites Dreamfair Van Dam, Eastview Dexter and Brother John. These six plus the 3-4 finishers from heat one Acceleration and Makes Me Stupid will tangle in the final.
The annual Gathering Pace at Inverness goes on Wednesday and the Johnny and Margaret “Allan Ian” Memorial is set for Sunday afternoon at Inverness Raceway which precedes the annual trek to Prince Edward Island and the Old Home Week racing.
Connell Park, Woodstock and the $6500 Kelti Burnett Memorial
Horse Racing New Brunswick and the Woodstock Driving Club are pushing forward with plans for a proposed harness racing card and Invitational Pace set for August 2nd at Woodstock’s Connell Park. The Kelti Burnett Memorial will carry a purse of $6500 thanks to the support from the McCain Family, Corey Ford and Horse Racing New Brunswick. Woodstock First Nations are providing the purse for the Winners Over class and in addition horsemen shipping to Connell Park for the card will get a $50 hook-up fee. Organizers are hoping that horsemen from the Maritimes and from Maine will support the card and the Invitational which for many, many years was the final Invitational test before the Gold Cup and Saucer Trials. In the past, horses like Comedy Hour, Chatam Light, Christopher C Down, El Perfecto and Sandy Hanover posted wins in the Bob McCain Memorial in the late 1990s when it was the final Invitational test before OHW. Let’s hope there are enough horses to put together a solid card.
Old Home Week and the Gold Cup and Saucer Rumours Begin
The Gold Cup and Saucer Trials are set to get underway Saturday, August 12th at Red Shores Charlottetown and nobody knows for certain what outside horses and how many will be coming to the 2019 Gold Cup and Saucer. I keep hearing that Dr Ian Moore is coming but I haven’t talked to Ian myself but I do know that Anthony MacDonald from The Stable.Ca is coming with a horse that he hopes will be competitive. Regardless of what horse(s) come this way, Rose Run Quest fresh off his 1:52:1 score will be tough to beat. More on this topic next edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.