Here we are and it’s Inverness Gathering Week, this is the big week in Inverness. It is like our Old Home Week, but on a much smaller scale. Several organizations have a day for their activities, entertainment and beer gardens. They have games of chance for the kids, as well as numerous BBQ.
Wednesday is Racetrack Day. We start off at 11am with kids games which includes a cakewalk, fishpond, mini putt, bowling, horseshoes, etc and then a BBQ. At 12pm , the Merchandise Bingo begins and there are wonderful prizes for this event. If you are in the area, you must drop in for the fun.
The evening provides a nice card of racing, featuring Memorial races for family members, and the Inverness Gathering Pace. Following the races, everyone can enjoy food and entertainment at the Barn Party.
Sunday of this week, we feature more family Memorial races, and the feature of the day is the Johnny and Margaret “Allan Ian” Pace. This pace has been a feature on this card since almost thirty years.
Hope to see everyone come out Wednesday, Sunday or both days of racing. This is the place to gather to meet up with family and friends.
Enjoy the week and stay safe.
RESULTS:
Inverness:
July 10th: On a six dash card on a cold Wednesday night, we had six different drivers, pick up a win.
The eight year old, If I Can Dream gelding, Dream On Dream On, picked up his third win in a row for owner Kayla Habicht Walker and trainer Raymond MacKinnon. He had the fastest mile of the evening in 1:58.1.
Other winners on the card:
This Old Millie – Charles Fraser,Give It All-Gerard Kennedy,Southwind Jagger-Red Doucet Jr,Unstoppable Speed- Joe Poirier,and Chase N Madi-Rodney Gillis
July 14th:
Andrew MacLean picked up a driving double on Unstoppable Speed for Madison Poirier and Susan Miller. His other win came aboard Anthony Beaton’s Western Bandit. Intended Royalty had the fastest mile of the day in 1:57.4. Other winners on the card were Force of Life, Boswell Hanover, PH Showboat and Buttons.
July 17th:
Ryan Campbell and Red Doucette Jr had driving doubles on the seven dash card. Ryan Campbell picked up his wins with Tuckers Best and Dream On Dream On. Dream On Dream On made it four in a row. She also posted the fastest mile of the night pacing in 1:59.2, Red Doucet Jr’s winners were Modern Best and Miss Dynamite D,
Other winners on the card were Tiger Town, Your Raider Boy, and Southwest Bliss.
July 21st:
Gerard Kennedy had a driving double on the afternoon card. He won with OK Gladiator and My Tie Wind. In the first race of the day, Red Doucet Jr. took homebred, Tipperback Jack, home to share the fastest mile of the day.. The other horse to share the fastest mile of the day,making it his fifth in a row was Dream On Dream On, owned by Kayla Habicht Walker and trained by Raymond MacKinnon. Other winners on the program was Brookdale Buster, Southwind Jagger and Eastwardho Fun.
OUT OF TOWN RESULTS:
Woodbine Mohawk:
July 6th Balder Son – 4th
July 9th – Witches N Angels -2nd
July 13th- Balder Son-3rd
July 20th- Balder Son – 3 rd
Summerside:
July 7th –Euchred 3rd in the Governors Plate Elimination
July 13th- Euchred 4th in the Governors Plate Final
Charlottetown:
July 20th Euchred finished 2nd.
Truro:
July 16th:
Atlantic Sire Stakes 3 Year Old Trot: Thelastonestanding was a winner in 1:59.1 for owners Donald F Beaton, Port Hood and Donald MacEachern, Upper Margaree
Atlantic Sire Stakes 2 year Old Fillies “A” Division: Na Naa Said So was third
Atlantic Sire Stakes 2 year Old Fillies “A” Division: Sadiemaeisontheway picked up a fourth place finish.
July 10th: 092713 for $453.50 Winners:Boys In the Test Barn
July 17th: 756822 $584.00
July 21st: 422426 $792.50 Winner: Francis MacLellan
SPEEDY RECOVERY:
To Ed Copley who had a slight setback, but is recovering well.
CONDOLENCES;
To the families of John Coleman, who served as a presiding judge at Inverness for many years. Also, to the family of Sandy Dowie, longtime horse owner.
NEW RELEASE:
A book by Jerry McCabe and D.B. MacLeod named Maritime Harness Racing Memories. It is a very nice keepsake of all the tracks throughout the Maritimes, as well as, trainers, owners, and drivers. The price is just $25. If you would like a copy, contact myself, Ann Copley, at 902-258-7831.
