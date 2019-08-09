Open Mares Strut Their Stuff
There were two divisions of the $2,700 Open Mares on Saturday with Traces Of Purple taking the first division in 1:56.3. Marc Campbell engineered the perfect trip as they sat in the pocket following fraction setter Collective Wisdom (Driven by Gilles Barrieau) through fractions of 28.2, 57.4, 1:27.3. Campbell pulled Traces Of Purple into the passing lane and it was game over for the competition. Jordies Hope (David Dowling) completed the $92.70 triactor. The second division went to the chalk choice Sodwana Bay (Gilles Barrieau) in 1:57.4. Barrieau put the six-year-old No Pan Intended mare right on the front and cut fractions of 28.4, 59.1, 1:29.1 and chucked a last quarter of 28.3 at the field and they couldn’t catch her as she picked up her 29th career win. Innocent Kiss (Adam Merner) finished second while Woodmere Chella (David Dowling) finished third.
Cheverie Doubles Up
Walter Cheverie accomplished a feat only few drivers have ever been able to do as he captured the late Daily Double with the longest shots on the board. Cheverie and Down On My Luck circled the top class field to win in 1:55.1 for owner Robert Woodburn of St Thomas, ON in race 12. Half Cut (Mark Bradley) put up big fractions of 27.1, 55.4, 1:25.1 and had to settle for the deuce while Do Over Hanover (Jason Hughes) completed the huge $1,132.20 triactor. Cheverie completed the late double shocker with The Big Bite in 1:57.1 for owners Jack Arsenault, Estate of Donna McIver of Charlottetown, Ed Blaisdell of Montague, PE and Deborah Wilson of Elmsdale, NS. The Thane Arsenault trainee sat at the back most of the mile as Screen Test (Corey MacPherson) put up splits of 28.2, 56.4, 1:27.2 before fading late. Midnight Matt (Jason Hughes) finished second and Tempo Seelster (Kenny Murphy) completed the hefty $646.45 triactor.
Old Home Week Is Here
The greatest week in harness racing is upon us and there’s a lot of hype surrounding next Saturday’s running of The Guardian Gold Cup and Saucer at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park. Patrick Shepherd is bringing a new acquisition named Sir Pugsley. This five-year-old son of American Ideal finished second in 1:50 at Plainridge Racecourse on Monday night. Team Allard is bringing back Somewhere Fancy to defend his title as he won last year’s edition in 1:50.4. Somewhere Fancy is coming to PEI in great form as he just won at the Saratoga half mile oval in 1:51.3. Allard is also bringing back Bet On Brett who finished fifth in last year’s big dance. The five-year-old son of Sportswriter – Tug River Della was a recent winner in 1:52.4 at Yonkers Raceway. There are many rumors about entries for this year’s edition but they will have their work cut out for them as I think Allard and Somewhere Fancy have a great shot to win again this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.