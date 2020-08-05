COVID-19 has forced everyone to adapt to a new normal. It has been a stressful year for many people including myself. Harness racing is an amazing sport and has been a great distraction from everything going on in the world. The Atlantic Bubble has helped us reunite with loved ones and for harness racing enthusiasts, it’s helped us get back some sort of normalcy. It’s also created a unique opportunity for local horsepeople to maybe fulfill a childhood dream of winning the Gold Cup and Saucer.
From the moment I first held reins in my hands as a youngster, I dreamed of winning the Gold Cup and Saucer. The dream became even bigger when I watched the big race in person for the first time at just ten years old. The year was 1989 and my uncle, Harry Poulton, brought home a horse named Stargaze Hanover, who was one of his stable stars, to compete in the August classic. After making a break in his trial, Stargaze Hanover narrowly made the final with a fourth-place finish which set the stage for a memory I’ll never forget. The CDP grandstand and tarmac were packed with people on ‘Gold Cup Night’ and fans were shoulder to shoulder along the outside fence. Moments before post parade for the big race, security personnel also allowed the centerfield to fill with fans who were trying to get the perfect view and then as the bugle sounded, the horses made their way onto the racetrack. The anticipation was building, fans were discussing their favorites to win and you could feel the nervous energy in the air. The horses and drivers paraded in front of the grandstand for the first time while the Island Hymn was sung, I remember having goosebumps as I listened to the opening note, ‘Fair Island of the sea’. Then the lights went out and the spotlight came on, pointing at each horse and driver while track announcer, Kevin ‘Boomer’ Gallant listed their accolades. The pomp and pageantry teased eagerly awaiting fans and then it was post time. Stargaze Hanover went to the front early in the mile and fought off a first-over challenge from Sherwood Abe. As the field turned for home and Stargaze Hanover began to draw away, ‘Boomer’ announced, ‘’Stargaze Hanover, Stargaze Hanover and Harry Poulton win the Gold Cup and Saucer!’’ The roar and jubilation from the crowd was exhilarating and while the race was thrilling, it was my memory of watching everyone in the packed winner’s circle congratulating Harry that was the most meaningful, I was thinking how incredible that would be to be him in that moment.
I’m sure every Maritime horseperson has had similar memories of the Gold Cup and Saucer and has dreamed of one day winning the big race. But with the increased interest from drivers, trainers and owners from outside of the Maritimes over the past number of years, it looked as though the dream would never come true for our local horsepeople.
But with a global pandemic, an Atlantic Canada bubble restriction currently in place and the Canada-U.S. border currently closed, there could be a silver lining for local trainers and drivers. Horsepeople from outside of Atlantic Canada who don’t want to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival and are still wishing to participate in this year’s Gold Cup and Saucer can do so by sending their horses to our local trainers and hire local drivers. There’s also an excellent opportunity for local owners who have always wanted to compete in this race to do so with their horses too.
While the landscape will look much different this year with a restriction on the amount of people allowed at the historic Charlottetown oval during Old Home Week, the passion and desire to compete and win this race will never dissipate in the hearts of Atlantic Canadian horsepeople. We have a talented pool of horses, trainers and drivers right here in Atlantic Canada and it would be awesome to see local connections win this race and live out their childhood dreams.
