If there was ever a year to be inspired to buy a yearling, this would be the year. It’s hard not to catch that yearling fever that every fall brings after watching our freshmen class of 2020. Pacing colts like the undefeated Woodmere Stealdeal and Jeff Lilley’s homebred Bettim Again are crushing track records all over the Maritimes. The two-year-old colt division has an extremely deep bench with colts like Dusty Lane Goliath, Woodmere Alvin, Steel Reefer, Money Or Roses and Jadensmagicsteel all performing extremely well. In the two-year-old pacing filly division, JJ Talisa, Tobins Brownie, Aspoonfulofsugar and Southfield Skye have all shown greatness this year which just adds to the hype. The trot breed has never been better in the Maritimes as Atlantic Sire Stake graduates Hop Up and Mile Hill Willie both own Maritime track records for aged trotters. Two-year-old trotters like Mr Finlay Ridge and Dusty Lane Milo have also been outstanding this summer.
There are only 80 entries in this year’s sale compared to 121 entries just two years ago. So I think that prices will be higher this year with fewer entries and that means that potential buyers will have to really be on their toes when picking out their future champion.
Kurt’s 2020 Crapaud Yearling Selections
I’ve selected 8 Atlantic sired yearlings that I think will have the potential to be great in 2021.
Hip 15 is Tobins Burke, he’s by Tobago Cays, from the dam Putnam Mackenzie. Her first two foals, Carlismo and Tobins Brownie have been absolute beauties. He will be a high price. He’s consigned by Robin Burke.
My next three picks come from Woodmere Farms.
Hip 26 is Woodmere Androlli, he’s the first foal from a Dragon Again half sister to Androlli Hanover named Amoreuble Hanover. His third dam had two Western Hanover sons named Allamerican Ingot and Allamerican Inca who were top stake performers. Their full sister is the dam of World Champion Pure Country.
Hip 35 is Woodmere Rollersky, she’s a full sister to Atlantic Breeder’s Crown Champion Woodmere Skyroller. She will demand top dollar.
Hip 57 is Woodmere Marea, she’s the second foal from the Mach Three dam St Lads Morgan. The first foal is the two-year-old Woodmere Beachline and he looks very promising as he paced in 1:56 in just his third start.
Hip 39 is John John, he’s the first foal from Jackie O, an American Ideal mare. The third dam had Word Champion Art Major. This colt is by Pang Shui, who has been a great sire in the Maritimes and if he stands correct, he could be worth a shot. He’s consigned by Gary McGuigan.
Hip 65 is Windemere Miagrace, she is Someone Like You’s second foal. She’s also a full sister to Maritime stakes champion Sock It Away and should definitely bring top dollar if she looks right. She’s consigned by Windemere Farm.
Hip 70 is Pocket Of Aces, he’s by Stonebridge Terror and he’s the first colt from the Modern Art dam, Euphoria Seelster. The third dam is the great Mistletoe Shalee and there’s plenty of black ink from the second dam. He’s consigned by the Curran family.
Hip 71 is Tobins Rollin, he’s a Rollwithitharry half brother to Maritime stakes champion Filly Forty Seven. He’s the first colt out of the dam, This Marks A Lady. He’s consigned by Wendell Williams.
It’s amazing to see how far our Maritime breed has come in the last 10 years. They’re now able to compete at a high level in every jurisdiction in North America. All of the credit goes to our breeders, buyers and of course the tremendous support from our provincial government. Good luck to all involved at this year’s sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.