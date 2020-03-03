I would like to send a big congratulations out to ‘The Maritime Magic Man’ Gilles Barrieau on winning the O’Brien Award for Horsemanship and Anthony MacDonald from TheStable.ca for being honored with the Cam Fella Award at the recent O’Brien Awards Black Tie Gala at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale in Mississauga, Ontario.
This is Barrieau’s second time winning this prestigious award as he first won it back in 2005. The O'Brien Award of Horsemanship recognizes the Standardbred participant who best exemplifies the standard of horsemanship demonstrated by Joe O'Brien and I couldn’t think of a more deserving winner than Mr. Barrieau.
If you recall, Barrieau’s year wasn’t all roses though as he was unseated from the race bike of Burn Out Hanover heading for post parade in the Governor’s Plate. He had a brief stay in hospital after suffering a fractured vertebra in his lumbar area and subsequently missed a few weeks of racing action.
I don’t think there has ever been a more consistent and dominate trainer – driver over the last twenty years. The Maritime Magic Man has a matching .422 UDRS and .422 during that time.
Anthony MacDonald was also recognized at the O’Brien Awards as he received the Cam Fella award for the tireless and innovative work he has done in promoting harness racing and attracting new horse owners with the launch and growth of TheStable.ca.
Named in honour of world-class Standardbred horse Cam Fella, the award recognizes extreme recent meritorious service to the Canadian harness racing industry. TheStable.ca provides an opportunity for anyone to purchase a 1 percent share (or more) in a racehorse, while enjoying 100 percent of the horse ownership experience in their fractional ownership groups.
TheStable.ca promises a unique, ongoing entertainment experience which includes: bi-weekly professionally produced broadcasts of the horses in training, delivered via livestream; weekly commentary videos about all horses; weekly email communications; special events, including Open Houses and track outings; and an open invitation to visit the horses at TheStable.ca base at Tomiko Training Centre, in Campbellville, Ontario.
They now have 760 owners from 12 countries. In 2019 alone, TheStable.ca horses have started over 1,400 times in races in eight jurisdictions.
In addition to launching and growing TheStable.ca, during the past four years, MacDonald has spoken and made presentations about the future growth of harness racing in every major jurisdiction in North America plus Australia and New Zealand. That trip resulted in the launch of TheStable.ca in Australia.
While growing the ownership base in Canada, TheStable.ca employs over 40 staff, and complements their racing efforts with Open House events, fundraisers, and trips to major races. Last summer they initiated and hosted Summer School Workshops – Barn Basics for Beginners, and Barn and Track for people who had basic experience with horses but wanted more hands-on experience.
TheStable.ca has also made an important impact in its community, supporting charitable causes, and local events. The Open Houses always have a charitable component and in past years, they have raised money for the Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society, Standardbred Retirement Fund, and the Guelph Food Bank.
Anthony and his wife, Amy, who launched TheStable.ca in 2015 should be incredibly proud of all they have achieved to this point. I don’t own any shares in their stable but I thoroughly enjoy their training videos and commentary on a weekly basis. Well done guys!
BARRIEAU MOVING TO PEI
Gilles Barrieau will be moving to Prince Edward Island for good this spring and will be stabled at Randy Van Meer’s farm in Mount Herbert. With drastically reduced dates in Saint John, NB and a thriving harness racing industry here on PEI combined with his successful transition to the Island driving colony, the move totally makes sense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.