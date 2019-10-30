Blacky Black has been getting a lot of ink lately, and why not. He reeled off his third win in a row on Thanksgiving Monday, winning wire to wire again in 1:59.1 to defeat a field of seven in the afternoon Winners Over. Newcomer Spider Man Hanover could not capitalize off a two hole trip and finished second. Dusty Lane Royal was placed third after Southwind Ricardo was set back for interference. Barry Bates has struck gold so far with the five year old gelding by The Panderosa, winning seven of nine starts at the Regent St oval.
Mark Pezzarello increased his lead in the drivers standings, picking up three wins, including a pair with owner and trainer Brian O’Donnell. Wildcat Jets win in 1:57.3 was the fastest mile on the afternoon while Perfect Major won his second in a row in 2:00.3. Newcomer Kiss Me Im Irish won her debut for Northside for trainer Ian MacNeil, with the two year old Big Jim filly scoring a maiden win in 2:02.2 with Pezzarello in the bike.
October 5th
Blacky Black won his second in a row, and sixth in his last eight starts, as part of a nine race card. Despite being parked on the outside through a torrid opening quarter of 27.4 by Eastview Dexter, Blacky Black cleared to the lead and led the rest of the way to record his twelfth lifetime win for owner, trainer, and driver Barry Bates. Spider Man Hanover finished second in his first local start for Gerard Kennedy with Eastview Dexter third in the field of five.
Ryan Campbell and Gerry Snow each had a pair of driving wins on the afternoon. Campbell guided Fast Thoughts to her second straight win in 2:02.3, and followed up by prevailing with Dusty Lane Royal in 2:04. Snow drove Pictonian Fancypas to his third win on the season in 1:59.2, before closing out the card winning with his own pacer, Private Practice, who he co-owns with Henry Poswiata, in 2:04.
Local Breeders Crown Winners
Tequila Tuesday prevailed in the two year old Atlantic Breeders Crown trot for owner Jackie Heffernan and driver Myles Heffernan, fending off a late challenge from Mabou Ridge. These two trotters have dominated the division all year with Tequila Tuesday getting the best of Mabou Ridge in the last two starts, with both closing in on $40,000 on the season.
Elm Grove Ocean captured the consolation for two year old fillies on the Saturday afternoon card, with Walter Cheverie driving the filly to a 2:02.2 win for the Done For The Day Stable and trainer Angus Gillis. Elm Grove Ocean has won five of eleven starts, with earnings of almost $17,000 in a solid first season at the races.
Governors Cup Series On Deck
The annual Governors Cup Series will kick off on October 26th, with two legs and then a final scheduled for November 9th with a guaranteed $5,000 purse. It is for non winners of $10,000 in 2019 and should draw most of the top local pacers in Cape Breton. We will have more details and results on the opening legs in our next edition. Until then we extend to our readers good luck, good racing, and good handicapping.
