Captain Barbossa and driver Joe Bongiorno got the benefit of a final heat speed duel between Catch The Fire (Mike Wilder) and Sandbetweenmytoes (Scott Zeron) who sped past the quarter in 26 and the half in 53:3 and then circled these two in route to a sharp 1:49:1 victory in the 2020 Little Brown Jug at Delaware, Ohio. The victory was the first ever for 27 year old Bongiorno who finished 2nd in his elimination to Sandbetweenmytoes and the first win of the year for Captain Barbossa who had been plagued with bad positions in many of his 13 starts this season. Owned by Robert LeBlanc, David Anderson of Ontario and Alagna Racing Stable, Barbossa is part of this group’s powerful stable which also includes the sensational Ramona Hill. The owners picked up the biggest slice of the $335,000 purse to push his season earnings to more than $200,000.
Captain Barbossa was able to hold off Cattlewash (who was driven by David Miller) to win the Jug. Opening-heat winner Catch The Fire (Mike Wilder) had to settle for third. The final two purse cheques were earned by Sandbetweenmytoes and Seeyou At Thebeach, respectively.
Ontario trainer Rob Fellows sent out even money co-favorite Warrawee Vital in the first elimination and when driver Tim Tetrick moved him just at the half many felt he would clear easily. The horse stalled past the three quarters and Catch the Fire and Wilder continued the gate to wire victory.
The other Canadian trainer Carmen Auciello came to the Jug with outsider Moneyman Hill but he was not a factor in his elimination and did not make the eight horse final reduced to seven with the scratch of Captain Midnight.
Captain Barbossa’s 1:49.1 Jug victory which was just one fifth of a second off of Betting Line's 1:49 Jug mark set in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.