I visited Red Shores Charlottetown last week to watch the horses train from the luxury of my vehicle in the parking lot and was impressed with the tight security at the track. Nobody is allowed out of his/her car to watch the training which can be seen via computer on the Red Shores page from 7:00- 5:00 daily. Signs are everywhere, instructing individuals to stay in their vehicles, and any violations will result in instant banning from the grounds.
In the barn area, the restrictions are even tighter. Security at the barn entrance will not permit any vehicles inside the barn area, and only essential trainers and grooms are allowed to enter, always conscious of social distancing. Trainers are required to book a specific time slot for training sessions and this tightly limits the number of horsemen allowed in the area at the same time. If you are not on the essential list, you do not get into the barn area, it’s that simple. Hand sanitizers are available in the barns and horsemen are adhering to the rules in attempts to prevent the spreading of the virus if it should be present. It is great to see horsemen and Red Shores working together to keep everyone safe while they work towards the restart of racing.
For horses shipping to the paddock area for training, trainers Must phone ahead and be granted a time slot, the maximum time for any outside visits is two hours. Sanitizers are there in the paddock as well, and the area is closely monitored to ensure a minimum 6 feet social distancing rule is maintained.
The Paddock is closed at 7:00 PM, while the Barn area closes at 10:00 PM.
All of society should take a page out of the Red Shores playbook and pay close attention to all directives from PEI Public Health Director Dr Heather Morrison.
As we head to press, there are encouraging signs from around the country that social distancing is working. It has been a rough couple of weeks, and if we continue isolating, there’s a good chance that we will have harness racing back sooner than you think. Life will not be the same as it was last summer, there is no doubt we will see fewer tourists, but a gradual lifting of restrictions can result in an earlier than expected return of harness racing which is great for the “psyche” of all Maritimers especially Islanders.
There’s more good news. The breeding season is in full swing and it’s an exciting time for broodmare owners and for stallion owners as they dream of raising an Atlantic Sires Stakes champion. There are 18 stallions on the Atlantic Sires Stakes list as of March 31, 2020 with 17 standing on Prince Edward Island and only one in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. Of the 18 horses, 16 are pacing bred with just two trotters and both stand on PEI . At last count, there were around 400 broodmares, which tells me some of these stallions will be doing more than self-isolating.
Bruce Wood’s Woodmere Farms stands three highly regarded stallions in Rollwithitharry (by Rocknroll Hanover)p, 1:50:1 ($651,906), Arthur Blue Chip (Shadow Play) p,1:50:1 ($524,707), and Stonebridge Terror (Western Terror)p, 1:51:1 ($834,408) while Earl Watts’ Windemere Farms has both Malicious (Bettors Delight),p, 1:50:1 ($810,000) and Articulator (Artiscape), 1:49:2 ($506,511), both very successful.
Jamie MacKinley’s JJ Farms in Cornwall also has a pair of attractive pacing stallions in Tobago Cays (Rocknroll Hanover) p,1:50 ($818,772) and Hilarious Halo (The Panderosa),p,1:48:3 ($478,647), The Ron Gass Farm has another two stallions, the very successful pacing stallion Pang Shui (No Pan Intended)p, 1:50:4 ($535,699) and the new well regarded trot horse E L Rocket (Credit Winner) t, 1:53:1 ($235,000).
Also on the Island is the former Maritime Invitational Star Czar Seelster (by Stonebridge Regal) p,1:51:1 ($214,090) and a trio of very nice horses in the established Proven Lover (Real Desire),p, 1:49:4 ($465,382), the first year stud Fearless Diablo (by Art Major) p, 1:49 ($362,454)and Silverhill Shadow (Shadow Play)p,1:50:2 ($219,813 who are at Leigh Gavin’s place in Tignish. The proven sire Shanghai Phil by Blissful Hall,p,1:50:1 ($636,000) who has to his credit the winners of $8.3 million stands his first season here at Robin Burke’s place in Brackley, while Blaine MacPherson of Howmac Farms has the former Yonkers standout Source of Pride (American Ideal)p, 1:50:4h whose daddy was and still is a top sire of Grand Circuit stake standouts. Ultimate Luck p,1:51:1 another well bred sire by the great Camluck and he stands in the Charlottetown area while the only other trot stallion standing in the region is Mile Hill Willie (Armbro Barrister)t,1:59:1h ($45,212) at Paul Morrison’s farm in Cardigan.
The only stallion that resides on the mainland is the highly touted Mach of Ballykeel (Mach Three)p, 1:50:4 ($423,333) who was terrific as a two year old in Ontario and he stands at John MacDougall’s in Riverville, Mabou, Inverness County, Nova Scotia.
Please contact any of these farms where the stallions are standing; see list of stallions with contacts below.
Paul MacDonell, Ben Wallace to Canada Hall of Fame
Earlier this month, Canadian Hall of Fame announced that trainer-driver Paul MacDonell and trainer Ben Wallace are among ten new inductees, ( five from the standardbred world), granted a spot into the prestigious Hall. The three equine standardbred stars include the outstanding 1980s pacer Rambling Willie, the sensational speedster McWicked and the great broodmare Amour Angus. The popular Cape Breton native MacDonell is best known for his association with Somebeachsomewhere but he won major stakes with a multitude of top horses like Admirals Express, Invitro, Village Connection, Village Jiffy, Bigtime Ball, Elusive Desire, Laddie and Malicious among many others. Wallace has been one of the top Ontario trainers for many years developing the likes of Blissful Hall, Totally Western, Camotion, Apprentice Hanover, Easy Love Hanover to name a few.
The Atlantic Post Calls offers our congratulations to these two great horsemen on their selection to the Hall of Fame, the date and time yet to be determined.
STALLIONS FOR 2020
ARTHUR BLUE CHIP (Shadow Play - Advantest)
Bruce Wood, Marshfield PE 902-393-1294
Bobby Gordon 902-856-1255
ARTICULATOR (Artiscape - Naraculous)
Blaine MacPherson, Brookfield PE 902-393-0950
CZAR SEELSTER (Stonebridge Regal – C’Mon Mama Cass)
Tammy Johnston, Stratford, PE 519-719-6030
EL ROCKET (Credit Winner – Courtney Hall)
Blaine MacPherson, Brookfield PE 902-393-0950
FEARLESS DIABLO (Art Major - Terrific Spice)
Leigh Gavin, Tignish PE 902-882-3364 / 902-856-2301
HILARIOUS HALO (The Panderosa - Bestaverde)
Jamie MacKinley, Cornwall PE 902-394-2023
MACH OF BALLYKEEL (Mach Three – Teig N Riley)
John MacDougall, Riverville, Mabou 902-258-3653
MALICIOUS (Bettors Delight - Silky)
Earl Watts, North Wiltshire PE 902-626-9444
MILE HILL WILLIE (Ambro Barrister – Pumpkin Doodles)
Paul Morrison, Cardigan, PE 902-969-0533
PANG SHUI (No Pan Intended - Road To Pandalay)
Ron or Dianne Gass, Cornwall PE 902-566-2548 or 902-393-3206
PROVEN LOVER (Real Desire – Loving Proof)
Leigh Gavin, Tignish PE 902-882-3364 / 902-856-2301
ROLLWITHITHARRY (Rocknroll Hanover - Queen Otra)
Bruce Wood, Marshfield PE 902-393-1294
Bobby Gordon 902-856-1255
SHANGHAI PHIL (Blissful Hall - Matter of Style)
Robin Burke, Brackley, PE 902-940-3525
SILVERHILL SHADOW (Shadow Play – Ruthie Jane)
Leigh Gavin, Tignish, PE 902-882-3364 or 902-856-2301
SOURCE OF PRIDE (American Ideal - Trim Hanover)
Blaine MacPherson, Brookfield PE 902-393-0950
STONE BRIDGE TERROR (Western Terror - No Paradise)
Bruce Wood, Marshfield PE 902-393-1294
Bobby Gordon 902-856-1255
TOBAGO CAYS (Rocknroll Hanover - Bunny Lake)
Jamie MacKinley, Cornwall PE 902-394-2023
ULTIMATE LUCK (Camluck - Village Jericho)
Standing in Charlottetown, PE Contact: Dawn Hubbard 506-874-2184
