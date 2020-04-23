This pandemic has brought everything to a standstill. Who would have thought this, or anything close to this could be possible? Not me, for sure. What has it done to harness racing?
For Inverness Raceway, we were forced to postpone our annual meeting in April. On May 9th, we were going to have our Annual Awards banquet, but this is delayed, too. Who knows when the race season will start? All we can do is hope for the best.
Coronavirus has left all racetracks with next to nothing for revenue, but we all still have expenses.
In hindsight, we were fortunate to have shut down our main building for winter months to cut expenses. It ended up being a blessing in disguise.
Through it all, our horse people are moving forward with the horses. They are getting to jog and train and they are showing discipline with the self-distancing as they are keeping their distances, going up at different times and whatever it takes to work. At least when this pandemic has flattened the curve, we will be anxious to go behind the gate, whatever the new norm may be.
As always, this time of year we are awaiting the arrival of foals. This always makes for an exciting time, especially for the people with the Broodmares. The two year olds throughout the county are looking good and the ones we have here are no exception with a number of sharp training trips.
With this Covid-19, it might have changed the way things are done but at the track the horsemen and horses are getting it done.
Last Article
This will be my final article for Post Calls. There is a young lady taking over the reins and her name is Lily Watson. I have no doubt she will do a terrific job.
I just want to say thank you to everyone at Post Calls, thanks for the opportunity to write the last few years, it’s been enjoyable.
Quote: You must do things you think you cannot do.
Keep Pacing!!!!
The Post Calls would like to thank Ann for her contributions to this newspaper and her support of harness racing in Inverness and across the Maritimes.
We wish you all the best in the future and look forward to seeing you Old Home Week.
