Sodwana Bay, Rose Run Quest co-winners
The Wayne MacRae and Blaine MacPherson owned Sodwana Bay and Blair Hansen’s Rose Run Quest accumulated the same number of 1st place votes and points in the balloting for Atlantic Post Calls 2019 Horse of the year resulting in a dead-heat for APC honors. The writers that cover the Atlantic Canada harness racing scene for the Atlantic Post Calls also voted for the various category winners and those results are carried on pages 8 and 9 inside.
Sodwana Bay dominated the Open Mare ranks this past season posting a 13-8-1 summary from 25 starts and earnings of $44,784 for the campaign. Rose Run Quest proved the best of the local Invitational type pacers setting the Truro track record with a blistering 1:52:1 score in the Lindsay Cup at the Bible Hill track. In 25 starts, Rose Run Quest posted a summary of 13-5-3 for earnings of $48,384 for the campaign.
Since both horses posted 13 wins and almost the same money and since both dominated the Open Ranks, calling the result a dead-heat is the fair and honours both these top horses, said Fred MacDonald, the Post Calls editor.
We took in the O’Brien Awards in Toronto last weekend as did a large contingent from Atlantic Canada and we were treated to a night we will long remember. On the days prior to the big event, most of us quietly talked about who we thought would be the about the various winners realizing that just to be nominated is indeed an honour. Most of the discussions focused on the O’Brien Award for three year old pacing colts where Maritime owned and developed Century Farroh,p,3, 1:49:1, the darling and star of the Ontario Sire Stakes program, was up against Captain Crunch,p,3 1:47:2, a colt that earned more than a million dollars in his three year old campaign as compared to $719,451 for Century Farroh. Owned by Dave Ratchford of North Sydney, Nova Scotia, Century Farroh won 12 of 16 starts compared to six wins for his Captain Crunch and when the votes were counted the Maritime owned son of Mach Three clearly was the choice of the O’Brien voters. In addition, the colt was trained by Dr Ian Moore from Prince Edward Island giving the Award -a further Maritime touch.
Aside from Century Farroh there was plenty to cheer about throughout the evening. Saint John native and PEI based Gilles Barrieau won the O’Brien for Horsemanship, an award he previously won, while Cape Breton native Dave Kelly won the O’Brien for Future Star award over PEI’s Austin Sorrie. Truro track photographer Kyle Burton took the Media Excellence Award for outstanding photography, a category he won previously in 2017. His picture Under the Spotlight showed the Post Parade at the 2019 Gold Cup and Saucer.
The prestigious Cam Fella Award was presented to PEI native and Ontario based Anthony MacDonald during the evening and PEI’s Minister of finance Darlene Compton, Minister responsible for harness racing and her Deputy Dan Campbell, handled the presentation. It was a nice touch to have Anthony’s home province doing the presentation as PEI is a major player in Canadian harness racing.
PEI’s Marc Campbell, who has won the Red Shores Charlottetown driving title throughout the entire second decade of this century, was the guest speaker at last Saturday’s Truro Annual Awards Night and Banquet. The personable trainer-driver handled questions from the floor just as skillful as he drives home winners and he let it be known that he intends to repeat as driver of the year in 2020. (See list of Truro Award winners, pages 16 & 17)
Atlantic Post Calls writer Melissa Keith who attended the O’Brien Awards in Toronto last week was recently named a Hervey Award winner from the United States Harness Writers Association and will be honoured at the Dan Patch Awards in Orlando, Florida on February 23rd , 2020. Melissa’s award is for excellence in harness racing journalism especially for her feature writing two part series on the death of Ron Graham, 1) the tragic and mysterious death of harness horseman which appeared in The Harness Racing Update and 2) A wanderer with an Incredible heart. The Hervey is the third such honour for Melissa. On behalf of The Atlantic Post Calls, congratulations Melissa.
If you’ve been following the harness racing scene on both sides of the Canadian border, you should be following the situation in Pennsylvania. It’s an election year in the United States and the Governor of that state has proposed taking $204 million dollars from the Horsemens Trust Fund and giving it to the “Nellie Bly Scholarship” fund to help pay the tuition costs of students in that state. Governor Wolf is a Democrat and although it is not likely the Republican controlled legislature will go along with such a move, anything is possible. The politicians may not take all of the Fund but it is a situation that could be a disaster for harness racing. Pennsylvania is the home of powerful standardbred and thoroughbred horse farms, most notably Hanover, and their PA stake program is one of the best in the country. Harness Racing alone accounts for 28,000 full time jobs and is a huge economic generator in the state, so it looks like the race game will have to tackle this problem with full force. We will keep you informed.
