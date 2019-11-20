A big congratulations to Gilles Barrieau on being inducted into the Saint John, NB Sports Hall of Fame, well deserved. Barrieau was back at the office last Saturday at Charlottetown and clicked for four wins on the card. His first win was aboard What A Babe in 2:06.3 for trainer Todd Walsh on a muddy track with a six second variant. The Saint John native picked up his second win with Labero. The pair converted from a pocket trip to win in 2:06.4 for owner Donna Van Meer of Bowmanville, Ontario. Barrieau completed the grand slam by capturing the late daily double with Collective Wisdom in 2:01.4 for owner Woodmere Farms of Marshfield, PEI and Hp Rubis Joyce in 2:03.1 for trainer Blaine Baglole.
The duo of trainer Kevin Gillis and driver Jason Hughes teamed up for a double on the Saturday card. March Magic and Hughes set up shop on the front and hung on to win by a head in 2:08.3 for owner Peter MacPhee and this writer. Rocknrols Image came first over for Hughes and cruised to win in 2:04.2 to notch his second victory for owner David MacDonald of Belfast, PEI.
Freddie and trainer-driver Marc Campbell won the Open trot for the Three Wisemen Stable of Kingston, PE in 2:06.2. Freddie and Campbell tracked along in the two-hole behind Star Photo (Jason Hughes) through fractions of 30.2, 1:02.4, 1:35 before taking over the lead in the late stretch, Suicide Shift (Steve Shepherd) finished third.
Nogreatmischief and Cheverie Win Feature
It was a crafty steer from trainer-driver Walter Cheverie in the Sunday afternoon $2,900 top class at Red Shores that resulted in a thrilling win for his stable star Nogreatmischief. Leaving from post one, Cheverie rushed Nogreatmischief off the gate and parked race favorite Woodmere Ideal Art (Jason Hughes) to the quarter in 28.2 before releasing them to the front. Cheverie and Nogreatmischief drafted along in the two-hole through middle splits of 58.4, 1:28.4 before pulling out of the pocket at the top of the stretch and nosing out Woodmere Ideal Art at the wire in 1:58.1. Mick Dundee and Donnie MacNeill finished third.
David Dowling recorded a driving natural hat trick on the card. Dowling put Silverhill Buddy on the front and parked race favorite Dusty Lane Cortez (Gilles Barrieau) through fractions of 28, 57, 1:27.1 before fighting off late challenges from Winter Blast (Walter Cheverie) and Jeb (Jason Hughes) to win in 1:57.3. It was the sixth win on the season for the David Myers pupil. Dowling completed the triple with wins aboard Zack The Men in 1:58.2 for trainer Elton Miller and Knockout Punch in 2:01.1 for owner Valleygrove Farms of Kensington, PEI.
Don’t miss this Saturday’s annual Horse Person’s Day presented by the Prince Edward Island Standardbred Horse Owners Association. It’s going to be a great day which includes the Paul MacDonald Memorial Driving Championship and lots of prize giveaways!
Also, there’s going to be a Customer Appreciation Day coming up on December 7 at Red Shores. There will be $1,000’s in prizes to be won and lots of fun for the whole family so be sure to mark those dates and I’ll see you at the track.
