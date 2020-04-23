With COVID-19 grinding harness racing to a halt, I thought it would be a great time to rewind back to a time when I officially became consumed by this amazing sport because of one horse – Dunachton Nukes.
It was the summer of 1996; I had just turned 17 and was coming to the realisation that I wasn’t going to be the next Andy Moog in goal for the Boston Bruins. My harness racing experience was very limited to that point in my life. It consisted of tagging along with my father Ken Hughes as he would take me with him to feed the horses at the track and I would help ‘paddock’ on race nights. We had a nice ‘overnight’ horse named G O K and a really nice colt named Rouge Baron during those years.
My brother, Jason ‘’The Blue Knight’’ Hughes took over our father’s small stable in 1996 and he was in search of some help but didn’t want to pay anyone, which comes as no surprise for those that know him, so who better for the job than his younger brother. We only had a few horses in our stable that year, most notably a filly named Mystic Mountain and our stable star being the hard-hitting Dunachton Nukes.
Dunachton Nukes was by Nukes Lobell and the last foal out of the J R Skipper dam, J R Happy. A fun fact about his breeding is that his half-brother, Happy Playmaker - who was two years older than Dunachton Nukes – won in ‘sub-2:00’ for the first time on July 11, 1996 by winning in 1:59 for driver Kenny Arsenault and trainer Jack Arsenault. It was also Jack’s first ‘sub-2:00’ win as a trainer. Our horse, Dunachton Nukes won in ‘sub-2:00’ for the first time the very next week in 1:59.3 which was also our first ‘sub-2:00’ win. Who cut the fractions that week? His big bro, Happy Playmaker.
‘Dukey’ as he was called in the barn, had the biggest heart and the strongest will to race - more than any horse I’ve ever been around. He was the first horse I sat behind to jog. My father and his partners purchased him as a yearling in 1992 and tried to qualify him twice as a two-year-old in 1993 with Paul MacDonald driving, the freshman colt finished ‘distance’ both times. It wasn’t because he didn’t try, it was because he hit everywhere and put in more steps than Fred Astaire in the 1935 film Top Hat. His equipment card read as follows: Shady Daisy shadow roll, go-straights, felt knee boots, suspenders, Matts Scooter boots, run-down boots and burr headpole – just to give you an idea of his gait and conformation.
When training down as a three-year-old, my father handed the lines over to Jason who was also kicking off his sophomore year as a driver and they were the perfect match - like Seabiscuit and Red Pollard. My father’s patience with the horse and Jason’s ‘no fear’ attitude attributed to the colt’s modest year that ended with a win at Blue Bonnets in Montreal, QC for trainer-driver Marcel Barrieau.
Beaming with confidence, he won 10 races as a four-year-old in 1995 at the CDP and set the stage for his career year in 1996 as a five-year-old.
Dukey began the year in an optional $6,000 claimer and finished the year with back-to-back wins in the Open. He had multiple top-class victories and captured the Wal Hennessey Memorial during Old Home Week over Paris Adios and Piks By Day. He compiled 12 victories that year and cemented himself as one of the top horses at the CDP.
We retired him in 1998 and brought him back in 2002 for me to learn my early driving lessons. He almost gave me my first win as we finished 2nd by a nose in back-to-back starts during Old Home Week. He finished his career with 37 victories.
His off-the-pace style of racing and fancy-stepping gait added to the magic as he would look like he had no shot of winning early in the mile but was always a major threat late in the mile. I can still hear then CDP track announcer Kevin ‘Boomer’ Gallant say, ‘’Dunachton Nukes tipping THREE-WIDE’’ and it gives me goosebumps. He was a special horse to our family and the major reason I’m involved in the sport today.
