Disruption. Innovation. Two overused words that usually serve up surface-level rebellion in horse racing. When two disruptive innovations on Woodbine’s Horseplayer Interactive ADW site became the subject of a September 10 online panel called “HANIC x HORSE RACING,” the Hockey Analytics Night in Canada session would have to change my mind. Introduced as “an online panel focused on data and technology and the role it plays in horse racing today, and into the future,” the Zoom call even took place on a platform that would have a predetermined kind of audience.
Hosts Meghan Chayka and Alison Lukan presided over a technologically-adept group of experts: Chris Lush (Senior Vice President, Technology, Wagering and Broadcast for Woodbine Entertainment); Pat Cummings (Executive Director, Thoroughbred Idea Foundation); Pete Solano (CEO and co-founder of 2Minutes2Post, a Thoroughbred handicapping app), and Andrew Solano (Vice President and co-founder of 2Minutes2Post). A media release noted that the intent of HANIC x HORSE RACING was “bringing together the analytics community to share, grow, and discuss sport.”
Would analytics aficionados discover racing via this kind of crossover discussion? It’s tough to say. Chayka’s online bio describes her as “co-founder of the analytics company Stathletes,” which is a Canadian hockey analytics start-up she created with her brother, John Chayka. John made headlines when he became the youngest GM in the National Hockey League at age 26; he resigned from his position with the Phoenix Coyotes this July. Alison Lukan writes about the Columbus Bluejackets, as well as other NHL and Ohio State women's and men's hockey topics, for The Athletic, an online publication covering professional sports leagues. One 2020 article about her data-focused work called Lukan “the analytics queen.”
The Hockey Analytics Night in Canada hosts were mainly content to let their panelists run the show, which made sense, because Lukan and Chayka work in hockey analytics. This kind of knowledge is sport-specific rather than broadly-transferrable; in other words, someone knowledgeable in interpreting football or basketball or hockey data is going to get schooled if they treat this knowledge base as readily transferrable to horse/harness racing.
Being an influencer is a transferrable skill, however: A large social media following brings visibility to whatever one touches. If Lukan’s 17,800 and Chayka’s 27,500 followers were suddenly motivated to follow and learn to bet on horse racing, the HANIC x HORSE RACING collaboration could be a net win for everyone concerned. However, their tweets about the panel discussion did not draw the number of likes, retweets, or public responses that their tweets about hockey, diversity in sports/sports analytics, or modelling/TV appearances (Chayka) attracted.
Cutting to the chase, the speakers on the HANIC x HORSE RACING call presented useful information about their respective handicapping products, 2Minutes2Post and Dark Horse. Andrew Solano outlined 2M2P, which is available on the company’s website as well as for Thoroughbred races on HPI. “Essentially what this is, in design, is a summarized past performance,” he explained. “It includes key figures, key computations, and it also includes our algorithms.” The app synthesizes vast quantities of data about a race, distilling it into recommendations for bettors. The idea is to make efficient and profitable wagers: “Everything is calculated in advance. […] You can handicap a race much faster. You don’t really need a pen or a pencil to do your own calculations; it’s all right here.” 2M2P offers a few paid options for users, which are beyond the scope of this article, but the Solano brothers’ theme of refining vast quantities of numerical data into proverbial gold has appeal. In Andrew’s words: “Instead of handicapping to find a winner, you can handicap by process of elimination, which makes it a lot easier to decipher a race, especially a race like the Kentucky Derby.”
2M2P has 582 Twitter followers.
Woodbine’s Chris Lush next spoke about Dark Horse, the company’s AI- (artificial intelligence) powered product that can also be found on HPI, for select Thoroughbred and Standardbred offerings. “What’s relatively unique and different about Dark Horse is that it’s a mobile app for wagering,” he noted. “When we talked about data analytics that drive prediction models, we were trying to find a solution where customers and players are given a way of betting as well. We find a lot of our newer customers coming into the horse racing and wagering field. It’s great telling them who we think is going to win the race; it’s another thing to tell them how to bet.”
Like 2M2P, Dark Horse primarily uses EquiBase data in its own algorithms, sorting and calculating to find not just winners, but net-profit winning tickets. It also has access to tote data from Woodbine, reflecting real-time pools and odds. This, as Lush pointed out, makes the app particularly useful to a generation of prospective bettors with little prior knowledge on how to handicap a race or place a bet. The ease of access, focus on net gains through complex hedging strategies handled by AI, plus integration with live race streaming via HPI, positions Dark Horse as a potential white knight for the gambling side of the game—if it catches on.
Dark Horse has 259 followers on Twitter.
Would widespread availability of free data help elevate racing to its former glory as THE sport for betting? Pat Cummings certainly argued the case convincingly when he took his turn during the panel discussion. “We have really been advocating for the [racing] industry as a whole to look at data as a marketing expense, that this is going to drive betting, participation, engagement,” said the Executive Director of the Thoroughbred Idea Foundation. He added that horse racing has an advantage over all other sports when it comes to data analytics: “We have a heck of a lot more events than just about any sport. If you took the sum of all of the major league baseball, minor league baseball, NFL, NBA, NHL, AHL, and MLS games in 2019, those are still 38 percent shy of the total number of horse races that were run in North America in 2019: In the US alone, 36,000; 3,500 or so in Canada; another thousand or so in Puerto Rico. It’s a very data-rich environment.”
Dubbing racing “the original data sport,” Cummings explained why tracks benefit when handicappers gain freer data access than presently exists: “You have to be honest: This sport exists because of wagering. They’re going to play the NHL games tonight, and […] that game is being played whether anyone in any state or province has a bet on it. The same can’t necessarily be said for horse racing. If betting goes away, horse racing becomes a lot less interesting, with a lot fewer people participating.”
Cummings has 11,800 Twitter followers, making him that perfect combination of influencer/ handicapper/horse racing bettor who does seem to have insights that could bring more people to the gambling side of the game, without alienating the existing base of horseplayers. Given the majority demographic of people actually betting money on horse/harness races (talking about it doesn’t count), excessive or abrupt innovation is likely to result in “disruption” of handle, not new customers flocking to bet.
Live tellers at the track, physical OTB locations, printed race programs, and even telephone wagering seem like remnants of a bygone era to some, but older customers and new bettors alike often find them more user-friendly than online wagering. No one on the HANIC x HORSE RACING Zoom call mentioned, let alone disparaged, horseplayers who prefer the social setting and interaction at the track or OTB over an online experience. Yet this omission raises the broader question: With so many more familiar sports available to watch and wager in recent years, why would a new bettor choose to bet on horse/harness races?
Yes, racing has an abundance of quantifiable data that makes it appealing from an analytics perspective. There’s also a degree of subjectivity involved, because of unquantified happenings, often occurring in real time on the track: a downgraded surface; a recall; a driver change; a late scratch; broken equipment; a horse behaving differently before the start of the race. Such factors, known in sports analytics as “intangibles,” make handicapping the ongoing challenge it is. As Andrew Solano observed, “The horse is the end game of intangibles. If they were all robots, no one would make any money because everyone would have the right pick.”
HANIC x HORSE RACING was an engaging session with well-chosen speakers from the Thoroughbred racing world. The appeal to someone who already bets and handicaps with regularity was there, but I would respectfully question whether the attempt to tap into other sports’ audience is creating serious horseplayers in significant numbers. Neither host seemed won over by racing: There were awkward jokes about going to the track for the opportunity to wear a fancy hat and dress, and one host asking the other to place a bet for her on the filly running in this year’s Queen’s Plate. Data points are sorely needed to answer the question that stayed with this participant after the panel had ended: When influencers from other fields are trotted out as expert handicappers or spokespeople for racing, who benefits?
(Note: Kudos to Woodbine Mohawk Park for the exceptional handling of this year’s North America Cup, and the respect and kindness shown to racing media who would normally attend to cover the race. Congratulations to Dr. Ian Moore for Tattoo Artist’s brave place finish behind 2020 Cup champion Tall Dark Stranger. When interviewed for the September issue of TROT Magazine, the Summerside native also said he wanted to send his best wishes to everyone at Truro Raceway, which helped launch his career.)
