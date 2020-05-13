Summerside, PE – The City of Summerside has announced the Summerside Lobster Carnival has been cancelled. While this announcement unfortunately affects the carnival, this does not impact the harness racing events scheduled from July 5th to July 11th including the Governor’s Plate at Red Shores Summerside.
Red Shores, along with harness racing industry officials, continue to meet on the status of the 2020 harness racing calendar and will provide further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.