Summerside, PE – The City of Summerside has announced the Summerside Lobster Carnival has been cancelled. While this announcement unfortunately affects the carnival, this does not impact the harness racing events scheduled from July 5th to July 11th including the Governor’s Plate at Red Shores Summerside.

Red Shores, along with harness racing industry officials, continue to meet on the status of the 2020 harness racing calendar and will provide further updates.

