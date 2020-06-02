The Prince Edward Island harness racing game lost a great supporter and long-time horse owner with the recent passing of popular Conservative politician Wilbur MacDonald, who represented the riding of Cardigan PEI at the federal level (1979, and who represented the Orwell riding of 4th Queens under PC Premier Pat Binns from 1982-89. When the provincial ridings were changed, Wilbur returned to the PEI legislature representing Belfast-Pownal from 1996-2007, when he retired. He also served as Speaker of the Assembly from 1997-2000. There have been few politicians that have commanded the respect of both sides of the Legislature but that’s the status Wilbur MacDonald had.
He was a great supporter of the PEI harness racing game and was an active breeder of standardbred horses that raced at Island and Maritime tracks. He also owned horses for more than forty years. He is the grand-uncle and big supporter of PEI’s leading trainer-driver Marc Campbell, who campaigned numerous horses for Wilbur including the top class pacer Eagle Jolt, one of the most popular aged pacers at Red Shores. Wilbur and his wife Marie were frequent visitors to the winner’s circle, but in recent years mobility reduced those trips even when Eagle Jolt won.
Premier Dennis King and former Premier Pat Binns both had kind words to say on Wilbur’s passing. Said Premier King, “We have lost a great Islander and a great community member. On behalf of the government of Prince Edward Island, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends”.
It is often said that PEI is blessed in that both Conservative and Liberal governments have been great supporters of the harness racing game, I like to think that Wilbur played a key supportive role in making that possible. To all connected to this gentleman, our condolences.
