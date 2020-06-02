Prince Edward Island is one of North America’s harness racing strongholds and is often referred to as the Kentucky of Canada and a trip around this little Island with horses grazing and running in the fields is proof indeed that this is horse country. You will find the same passionate harness racing fans in Cape Breton at their tracks in North Sydney and Inverness and on mainland Nova Scotia, where the folks at Truro Raceway have overcome more than their share of financial hurdles to keep the race game going at the Bible Hill track.
The same holds true for race followers in the Port City of Saint John and while EPR is no longer the Giant of Maritime Racing and NB breeders have virtually disappeared,Saint John struggles onwards.
The good news is that Maritime tracks are getting set to open, while all major sports have been silenced both professional and amateur in the Maritime provinces; this gap in the sports action represents an opportunity even without live fans just via simulcast to encourage new fans to the harness racing product. Charlottetown’s first card is set for Thursday, June 4th while Saint John’s qualifiers are set for May 30 and June 2nd with the first live card is set for June 6th at EPR.
Just as we headed to press, the Nova Scotia Industry Association announced that harness racing will get underway in June at the Bluenose province with announcements to be forthcoming from North Sydney, Inverness and Truro Raceway.
I encourage Maritime race fans to be sure to support your own tracks with simulcast pari-mutual action as well as those up-country because the wager is needed for the good of the harness racing game.
Scioto Raceway, just outside Columbus, Ohio staged its first card last Friday and a follow up card on Saturday, where pari-mutual topped $1 million on Friday, May 22 and $1.2 on Saturday, May 23 a record for the two back to back Ohio cards.
The reports we have receiving from the Atlantic Canada tracks coincides with the healthy restrictions that Red Shores Charlottetown has implemented for the past three months, which is a great role model for the rest of society. Watching the horses training from the cars, social distancing strictly in place, nobody out of the cars, is the way it must be if we hope to keep everyone safe and healthy. For the time being, no fans will be permitted on the grounds as we attempt to curtail or rid ourselves of the coronavirus which has plagued the world. The fact that harness racing will get underway in June at all Maritime race tracks is mentally uplifting and good for both the heart and soul.
Remembering Dr Bob Webster
The coronavirus restrictions on gatherings at churches and funeral homes has prevented us from paying respects to close friends and relatives and to those families to whom we would like to pass along words of comfort and thoughts of fond memories. We were saddened with the passing of Dr Bob Webster, who was a driving force not just as a partner in the Charlottetown Vet Clinic but a major player on the Atlantic provinces harness racing scene as a breeder and owner. Bob graduated from the Ontario Vet School in 1959 and returned home working with Charlottetown Vet Clinic and building his own breeding operation.
Bob started Hollylaine Island Farms back in the 1960s and for many years stood the little Good Time stallion AC’s Dandy who was very successful. He also stood pacing stallions Critical Time (Bret Hanover) and Sultra’s Rainbow (Albatross) and the great bred trotter Armbro Classic who was owned by H B Willis. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Nina (Bungay) and by daughters Barbara, Janet, Susan and Nancy. Belated condolences to all connected to this gentleman.
In her e-mail to me, Bob’s wife touched this perfectly with her comment, “He has joined his loved ones. Francis McIssac, Eddie MacLeod, Mike Mac Donald and so many others who were waiting for him to arrive. I can see him now checking out all of his horses in a beautiful green field. Races begin tomorrow in Heaven.”
Also recently, PEI harness racing lost one of its most respected gentlemen with the passing of Orwell’s Wilbur MacDonald.
Debra Walsh Retires from Maritime Harness Racing Commission
Debra Walsh retired from her position as the Administrative Assistant and Finance Officer at the Maritime Harness Racing Commission after 26 years of serving the harness racing game in exemplary fashion. Debra is the daughter of Wilbur MacArthur, an outstanding trainer and driver-owner of Topway, one of the great trotters to grace Maritime tracks. Wilbur set the SRW track record of 2:06.4 in 1966 and she battled the likes of Little Art, Singalong, Manoticks Belle, Stormy Song, Avalon Worthy and Mary Leah among others. “Debra Walsh will be missed tremendously and in her role as Administrative Assistant and financial officer, she was one of a kind; her work ethic is un-matched”, said Paul Hogan who worked with Debra throughout her term at the Maritime Provinces Harness Racing Commission. The Atlantic Post Calls echoes Paul Hogan’s sentiments and we wish her all the best in the future.
Brodie MacPhee Returns to Driving Ranks
I watched the qualifying races from Red Shores Charlottetown via the Red Shores website and was very impressed with the miles considering the weather, a chilly breeze and 8 degrees. It was also great to see Brodie MacPhee back driving and I am certain he will drive his share of winners. Brodie drove in six of the nine qualifiers, winning with Thebossisagirl in 2:02.1 for trainer Ron Matheson and owners Allison and Brian Ramsay. The fastest mile of the afternoon was a 1:57.4 mile turned in by driver Marc Campbell with Best to Hurst for owner Neal Moase. Adding Brodie MacPhee to a drivers colony that includes Marc Campbell, Walter Cheverie, Corey MacPherson, Ken Arsenault, a returned from Florida Dale Spence, Mike McGuigan, Jason Hughes, David Dowling, Adam Merner, Earl Smith, Mark Bradley among others tells me the racing here will be very, very competitive and a great fit for the simulcast crowd.
The Breeding Season Still in Full Swing
It’s the end of May and for those with broodmares that are not in foal, there’s another six weeks maybe before the end of the breeding season. For a little place like PEI with 400 plus broodmares, there’s plenty of choice and at no time in the past has there been such quality in the stallion ranks, especially in the pacing ranks. The trotting ranks have been depleted with the loss of highly successful Armbro Barrister and Tad the Stud, but E L Titan and Mile Hill Willie might fill that void. As for the pacing ranks, there’s plenty of quality (listed alphabetically) in Arthur Blue Chip, Articulator, Czar Seelster, Fearless Diablo, Hilarious Halo, Mach of Ballykeel, Malicious, Pang Shui, Proven Lover, Rollwithitharry, Shanghai Phil, Silverhill Shadow, Source of Pride, Stonebridge Terror,Tobago Cays and Ultimate Luck.
