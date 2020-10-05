Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park hosted Harness the Hope last weekend and it was a huge success. Lee Drake, Manager of Racing, Brands and Broadcast at Red Shores properties teamed up with Samantha Gallant from Harness the Hope for two terrific evenings. For those of you who don’t know, Harness the Hope is a fundraiser to support Canadian Cancer Society’s support programs and services on PEI.
The two-day event began on the Saturday night race program with merchandise and key raffle tickets for sale. Everyone was dressed in pink, even our equine athletes were decked out in pink. There was a memorial blanket presented to each winning horse that was purchased and presented by families that have been affected by cancer. Rollwithitharry Racing, an initiative led by Bruce Wood and Bronwyn Crane donated $4,020. You could buy a share of their horse Rollwithitharry and all money went to Harness the Hope, this included barn tours and time with ‘Harry’. Many Island companies donated to the cause as well. Vance Cameron and I co-hosted the evening with Lee and Samantha and I was so proud of how everyone came together to support such a great cause.
On Sunday evening, Lee and Samantha were back to host a 90-minute special that featured music and video segments from Islanders that have been affected by cancer. The Dustin family from Ontario who started Harness the Hope 15 years ago also appeared in the special. The 5 winning Key raffle tickets were drawn by David MacKenzie, General Manager for Red Shores properties and the winners got to choose from 5 different $1,000 prizes. There was also an online auction with many great items. Samantha and her incredible team of volunteers did a remarkable job of bringing it all together.
It was also National Caretaker Appreciation Week and grooms were recognised on the Saturday card for all their hard work throughout the year. Each winning groom got a gift card and special recognition from Vance Cameron. Saturday’s winning grooms included Tammy Collings, Johnny McKay, Deanna Clow, Bobbi Jo Matheson, Raymond White, Dale and Ronnie Rennie, Ross MacKenzie, Abby Clow, Mackenzie, Greg and Chris McInnis.
GRAND SLAM FOR BARRIEAU
Rose Run Quest captured the $3,150 feature on the Saturday night card and delivered driver Gilles Barrieau his fourth win of the night. Barrieau put the eight-year-old gelding on the front and hung on for the win in 1:54.1 for owner Blair Hansen of Charlottetown, PE. The Rev who was driven by Dale Spence finished second and was placed fifth for causing interference with two horses in the stretch. After the placing, Woodmere Ideal Art who was driven by Brodie MacPhee got bumped up to second and Simple Kinda Man who was driven by Jason Hughes got bumped up to third.
Barrieau’s other winners included Spack Jarrow in 1:56.1 for owner Mike Slana of Belfast, PE, Selkirk Echo in 1:58.3 and Ashes To Ashes in 1:55.3 for trainer Ron Matheson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.