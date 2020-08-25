The ‘Horses For Sale’ thread on the Standardbred Canada website - recently showed prices ranging from $10,000 to $45,000... That’s a far cry from the price I paid for my first racehorse and all the gear combined. Uncle Ed always said “The cheapest thing about owning a racehorse is paying for it...” That’s not so much the case anymore eh!
Kelly Doing It And Doing It Well!
Cape Breton native Dave Kelly continues to do good things in Alberta. After shipping out west in 2015, he now finds himself on top of both the driver and training standings at Century Downs - winning at a rate of 24%.
This time last year - Kelly, along with Paul MacDonald and Don McDougall, claimed HF The Great Pumpkin for $7,500 from the Haining barn and since then - the now 4YO son of Pang Shui has gone on to win over $30,000, sporting a mark of 1:52.3 - taking on the best pacers in Alberta.
Almost the same angle, here, on this most recent claim for Kelly... Tropical Dragon, racing out of the Haining family barn, was recently plucked for the same $7,500 price tag and Kelly - right off the hop - has this maiden pacer entered into stakes action this weekend.
I see plenty of potential in this son of Custard The Dragon - as he did come a back half in 56 and change - to close up well and finish second-best in his latest. Keep and eye out for him going forward!
AMac Invades Ohio...
How about the week island native Anthony MacDonald had south of the border in Ohio... During the first week of August - AMac drove seven winners (many of them in stakes action for thestable.ca) from just ten starters - at the tracks of Bowling Green and Northfield Park... Now that’s a solid win percentage!
Slow Fraction Rule
Saw a recent fine dealt to driver Brodie MacPhee for a ‘slow quarter’ in racing action at Northside Downs on August 1st... Turns out he got nailed $426 for trying to win a $9,240 stake race! I had to go back and watch the replay to witness the damage done...
Watching this gapped out field of four - go to the quarter in 29 - it was obvious nobody had any thoughts of moving early on the leader, Windemere Frank, with MacPhee on board... Still no movement to the half in 1:00 - nobody in a hurry and no confusion in the back-field... Up to three-quarters in 1:29.2 and the pace has quickened - Woodmere Rollnpop (Clare MacDonald) is first to move and the race is on... It’s turned into a final quarter sprint - any one of the four can still win - and from last
Mr Kelly (Adam Merner) gets up late for the victory - then came Windemere Frank, Woodemere Rollnpop and The Big Chase... Great horse race!
Now racing officials are only doing their job in handing out a fine, for the offence, but it may be time to look at revamping this rule. Slow fractions have been around for decades.
How many times did I play against Worthy Gift, back in the day,
