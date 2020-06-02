Atlantic Post Calls is very pleased to welcome Lily Watson aboard as she will be covering Inverness Racing and other horse happenings in that area for this paper. She comes highly recommended and we look forward to working with her in the harness racing game.
The Inverness column for this issue highlights many new beginnings. I will start with myself. If you do not already know me, my name is Lily Watson, I am nineteen years old and I am an owner and trainer of two pacing geldings in Inverness. I am also a student, studying Veterinary Technology in Truro. This is my first piece for the Post Calls as I have taken over writing for Ann Copley for the summer.
Last month, it seemed that the odds of Inverness (or any Nova Scotia track) being able to race this summer was that of a longshot. It felt like having drawn outside, while being up two classes with rail control going to the heavy favourite. But now things are looking up, and the horsemen of Inverness are getting ready to qualify in the coming weeks so we can race in the near future! Of course, it is unfortunate that we will not be able have spectators but knowing that we will be going behind the gate soon has certainly lifted the spirits of our little track. Our original opening date was June 7th, so being able to get racing by the time July comes means we will only be a couple of weeks late starting our season. We are very lucky here!
The restrictions put in place by our government has left Inverness unable to carry out regular fundraisers. In response, the track’s 50/50 draw has now moved virtually with many thanks to Patricia Poirier for taking on the job! Jolene MacIsaac was the lucky winner of the very first draw, receiving $1482.50! If you are interested in buying a ticket, they are $5 each and you can call Patricia at (902) 258 5342. She will assign you a number and will draw the winning number every Sunday at 2pm. Payments are accepted via e-transfer at poirierpd70@gmail.com or you may make arrangements for delivery of cash.
For some more good news, a few new foals were born in the Inverness area this spring! (See photos on page 10 of the May 26 APC). Junior MacKinnon welcomed a colt named Elm Grove Dallasboy from dam My Ideal Hanover and sire Stonebridge Terror. Gussie Maclean has a filly, out of dam Abby Best and sire Hilarious Halo. Lennan MacIsaac has a new trotting filly named Home From Away. The dam is Chelemark Gizmo and the sire is Wheelin N Dealin. Jimmy Copley now has a filly out of the dam Tymal Reverie and sire Pang Shui. She is appropriately named Pangdemic. Congratulations everyone!
The start of a new season, with new protocols, a new method for fundraising, and new foals in Inverness makes for some excitement here during quarantine!
