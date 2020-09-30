Are new camera angles, for harness racing action, driving handle? I don't think so... Drone footage (aerial views of the whole field), when available, has been great in the past, but zooming in on a single horse - leading by open lengths in stretch drives - is not the way to go... Whose finishing second, third & fourth? Now that 'zoom in footage' could be OK if one is just betting Win tickets only, but what about those playing the Place, Show, Exactor, Triactor, Superfecta & Super HI5 wagers?
Going back to when I first began calling the races in Alberta - a veteran of the sport passed on this advice... 'Sometimes it's OK to just call the race - no fancy stuff - just call the race...' I think it goes the same way for broadcast production... Just show the race!
The Raceway Ready For October 7th!
It’ll be a Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening schedule to start up a brand new season of racing at The Raceway in London, Ontario this month.
After spending the summer in Alberta I’ll be on my way back to London following this Sunday’s Canadian Derby at Century Mile. Things have been going great out west with the latest record handle taking place a Century Mile on September 6th - a $1,361,878 wager… That’s the highest bet that’s been seen in Alberta in almost 20 years! We’ll take aim at the highest ever Derby Day handle this coming Sunday… The $1.6M record mark was set 40 years ago a Northlands Park.
It would be nice to pick up where we left off for wagering in London… Wednesday, March 18th was the last program featured at The Raceway (before the shut-down) where we posted a record handle of $992,536! And although it would have been SWEET to hit that $1M mark - we’ll gladly take coming ever so close to it…
Speaking of record handles - it was great to see Ontario’s Clinton Raceway join in on the fun on their final card of the 2020 season. $118,014 is now their all-time record handle and they’ve been operating for decades! A special thanks to Melissa Keith and Lou Sorella for teaming up with yours truly in providing Clinton Raceway with race day selections, social media promotion and more - throughout the summer. In this day and age - every little bit helps in ‘driving the handle’ to achieve these record bets!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.