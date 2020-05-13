Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park will resume hosting live harness racing, but without on track customers, on June 4.
"The safety and well-being of Islanders is our top priority," notes a statement from the Charlottetown track. “In consultation with the PEI Harness Racing Industry Association, public health officials and other stakeholders, Red Shores has developed a detailed plan to support the return of live standardbred horse racing on Prince Edward Island. This plan incorporates government and public health guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
No fans or spectators will be allowed on the Red Shores property during live racing events until further notice. Fans from across North America will be able to watch and wager from the safety of their homes through the Red Shores Race Day broadcast and online betting platforms such as HPIBet.com. Post time on June 4 will be 6 p.m.
Red Shores and the PEI Harness Racing Industry will be enforcing COVID-19 restrictions for all race participants, including physical distancing and the use of personal protective equipment. The full list of policies and procedures, including protocols for the industry to follow while preparing for and conducting live racing, will be made available at redshores.ca. Qualifying dates will be released soon.
