The past week was a great one for Maritime horsemen, as Anthony MacDonald and Marc Campbell shared the spotlight, Anthony selected by Standardbred Canada as the Cam Fella Award winner and Marc being honoured with Marc Campbell Day at Red Shores Charlottetown, part of the Saturday afternoon, January 11th, 2020 harness racing card.
Campbell has captured the Top Driver Award at Red Shores Charlottetown for ten consecutive years, a feat of titanic proportions considering the strong drivers colony and the very competitive racing at the PEI track. We will cover Marc and Anthony in greater detail in upcoming issues of the Atlantic Post Calls.
The Cam Fella Award which will be presented to MacDonald on O’Brien Awards Night is not presented every year and was last presented in 2016 to Meridian Farms owner and breeder Bill Andrew. Mitch Murphy of Kensington also won the Award in 2003. The Cam Fella citation reads, “in recognition of meritorious service to the Canadian Harness Racing Industry”.
MacDonald, who launched The Stable.Ca fractional ownership group five years ago with his wife Amy, has attracted almost 800 owners into the sport from 12 countries and has a staff of 30 operating out of the Tomiko Training Centre, near Milton, Ontario.
Montague’s Austin Sorrie and Nova Scotia’s David Kelly now based in Alberta are the two finalists in the Future Star Category handed out on O’Brien Night. Sorrie made the move to Ontario last January and campaigned in Ontario’s B Circuit where he posted 76 wins and trained five others for earnings in excess of $400,000. He posted his first win at Mohawk in December scoring with his own Bugsy Maguire. Kelly drove 101 winners and trained 50 others on the Alberta circuit for combined purse money in excess of $800,000 for the campaign.
Talented CDP regular Gilles Barrieau who makes his home during the winter months in Saint John is one of two finalists in the Horsemanship Award competing against Mario Baillargeon, who is one of the trainers working out of The Stable. Ca. Gilles Barrieau last won this same award in 2005 while Mario is a first time nominee after a long career as a catch-driver. Curtis MacDonald, who operates CUJO Entertainment out of Guelph and a younger brother of Anthony’s, has been nominated for his work in the Media Broadcast category.
Century Farroh, A Finalist for Three Year Pacer
Nova Scotia owned Century Farroh is one of two finalists for three year old colt pacer of the year and he is a legitimate contender having won 12 of 16 starts in his three year old campaign with a record of 1:49:1 and earnings at two and three in excess of $720,000. Century Farroh didn’t look like a monster at two racing primarily in the Ontario Grass Roots circuit where he banked $66,000. At three, he turned out to be a giant killer, and developed into the best three year old Ontario bred colt in the province for trainer Dr Ian Moore. Owner Dave Ratchford purchased the son of Mach Three at the London yearling sale for $17,000 and took him back to North Sydney where he was broke and trained down at two. At three, Century Farroh won five Ontario Sire stake events and posted wins over many of the top colts on the go winning the North American Cup Consolation and the Jennas Beach Boy Invitational at Hoosier Park. Ratchford who has owned many stakes standouts also campaigned the outstanding race mare MsMacN Cheese who made more than $600,000 at 2, 3 and 4 years of age.
Century Farroh is up against Captain Crunch, a son of Captaintreacherous, who won more than $1 million and captured such events as The North American Cup and the Cane Pace.
Nova Scotia Pacer The Rev, Top Money winning pacer
The Rev who campaigned at two and three in the Atlantic Sire stakes won last week at Mohawk and that victory elevated the Western Paradise bred to top spot all-time among Maritime bred pacers. Bob and Jean Skinner and their son Jeff owned the pacer throughout his career as he raced all the top races in the Maritimes. I still vividly recall his setback from 2nd to out of the money in the Governors Plate a few years ago, a call that surprised everyone at the racetrack except the people in the judges stand. I think Jeff has finally gotten over that setback, I’ll ask him.
Nevertheless, congratulations to the Skinner family, among the great people you’ll meet in your travels around the Maritime circuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.