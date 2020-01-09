Driver Marc Campbell had another great weekend as the Winsloe resident posted six wins throughout the Saturday and Sunday cards at Red Shores Charlottetown, aka CDP, to extend his lead in the 2019 wins department. In addition, the diminutive teamster has a chance at becoming the only PEI driver to ever finish on top of the driver standings throughout the entire decade 2010- 2019, quite an accomplishment.
Now that the Charlottetown Driving Park’s Sunday, December 8 program of live racing is in the books, Campbell has an 18-win lead in the local driver’s standings. Campbell had made 122 visits to the Red Shores Charlottetown winner’s circle in 2019 prior to the Sunday card, well ahead of Gilles Barrieau who currently sits in second place with 107 victories.
If Campbell can hold onto the lead for the final four cards of the CDP's calendar year, he will make history, having earned driving titles at the Charlottetown Driving Park every year of this decade.
The 35-year-old horseman first won the dash title in 2010, which was his seventh season in the race bike. Jason Hughes tied Campbell for leading driver in 2014 and 2015, but Campbell won outright every other year.
Campbell’s most notable win on Sunday afternoon came in Race 9, when he steered his own pupil, Rose Run Quest, to a 1:56.4, wire-to-wire win in the $2,950 Preferred 2 Pace. The heavily-backed If I Can Dream gelding did all the roadwork himself winning as he pleased with a final panel in 28 and change. Rose Run Quest returned a $2.10 on the nose for owner Blair Hansen of Charlottetown.
