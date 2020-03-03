After dominating Maritime racing for the last decade, trainer-driver Marc Campbell has his sights set on the upcoming 2020 stake season. He currently sits atop the leaderboard in the driver standings with twelve wins and shares the lead in the trainer standings with Jackie Matheson and Chris Davies as they all have five wins. I caught up with him last weekend and asked him about his two-year-old’s in training.
Campbell currently has twelve two-year-old’s in training which include three trotters and nine pacers.
Dustylaneeclipse is a colt by Tad The Stud and a full brother to Dusty Lane Titan who earned $44,167 here in the Maritimes for Campbell. He was purchased at the Atlantic Classic sale for $5,750 by Grayland Farm of Gulf Shore, NS.
Treasureonthewater is the first filly and second foal out of the Yankee Glide mare Ginger Glide. She’s by Tad The Stud and was purchased at the Atlantic Classic sale for $4,600 by Steve Mackenzie of Charlottetown, PE.
Galeowind is the first filly and second foal out of the Pistols N Spurs mare Diana Car. This filly is by Armbro Barrister and she’s a half-sister to Ya Boy Bear who has a lifetime mark of 1:59 taken last year at Truro Raceway for Campbell. She’s owned by her breeder Michael Bailey of Morell, PE.
While it’s too soon to predict which trotter will excel next summer, Campbell likes what he sees so far, “They’re all where I want them to be in a set. Eclipse had a chip removed and is almost ready to start back” Campbell said.
Campbell’s success with trotters has been incredible and more specifically with Tad The Stud offspring, so I’m eager to see these youngsters perform this summer.
On the pacing side of things, Campbell has a mixture of Ontario, Quebec and Maritime breeding and he’s very optimistic about their talent.
“We have two Ontario sired fillies and I love them both right now” Campbell said.
Those fillies include A Moment With Sue who is by Control The Moment and was purchased by Blair Hansen of Charlottetown, PE and Natasha Campbell of Winsloe, PE at the Harrisburg sale for $3,000. The other filly is named Plain Jane, she’s by Shadow Play and owned by her breeder Leigh Gavin of Tignish, PE. She’s a full-sister to Silverhill Shadow who has a lifetime mark of 1:50.2 taken at Mohawk.
“We also have an Ontario sired colt and a Quebec sired colt. They have great attitudes and [are] going forward at this point” Campbell continued.
The Ontario sired colt is named Yakushev who is by Shadow Play and out of the Camluck mare Saffron Seelster. This colt’s granddam is a sister to Western Hanover who is also this colt’s great grandsire. He is owned by The Three Wisemen Stable which consists of Ray Murphy, Kent Scales and Fred MacDonald plus The Alley Hockey Group of Jamie” Squid” MacLeod, Billy MacMillan, Steve Gallant, Serge Savard and Alexander Yakushev. An interesting fact about this colt is that his sire Shadow Play was owned by Serge Savard who played for the Montreal Canadiens and competed in the 1972 Summit Series. This colt is named after Savard’s one-time rival and now good friend Alexander Yakushev, the leading scorer for the Soviets in the 1972 Summit Series.
The Quebec sired colt is a son of Shanghai Phil named Kickthedustupcharly. He’s a half-brother to Half A Billion who has a mark of 1:51.3 taken at the half-mile oval in Saratoga, NY. He’s owned by his breeder Leigh Gavin of Tignish, PE.
Campbell has four Maritime bred pacing fillies and one colt.
Cat Five is a filly by Western Paradise, she’s owned by her breeder Danica Ellis of Brookfield, NS.
The Real McCoy is a filly by the first crop of Source Of Pride. She’s a half-sister to Maritime Stakes winner Therealdeal.
She was purchased at the Atlantic Classic sale for $22,000 by Grayland Farm and Robert Sumarah of Halifax, NS.
Lady Desire is a filly by Proven Lover and a full-brother to a former Campbell pupil Proven Desire who has lifetime earnings of $457,857. She’s owned by her breeder Leigh Gavin of Tignish, PE.
Camco Maghan was a $5,000 purchase at the Atlantic Classic sale by Gordon and Darryl MacLean of Winsloe, PE and Stephen Downey of Quispamsis, NB. This daughter of Source Of Pride is a half-sister to Glasgow Gracie who has a record of 1:57.1.
Campbell’s impressed with his fillies, “[They have] great gaits and want to go forward.”
“We have one Maritime bred colt [named] My Boy Cade. We broke him early, gelded him and turned him out for a month and a half but I really like his gait and attitude.” Campbell continued.
My Boy Cade is by Articulator and he’s a half-brother to Private Di. He was purchased privately by Blair and Carl Hansen of Charlottetown, PE and Isaac Schurman of Kensington, PE.
I would like to thank Marc for taking the time to give us an update on his two-year-old’s in training and wish him and his owners continued success in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.