The 2020 Gold Cup and Saucer turned out to be a most exciting horse-race with heavily favoured Ontario invader Casimir Richie P not able to get the job done in the $60,000 event, one of the great races in the world of harness racing. Handled by young Dale Spence for trainer Ian Moore, Casimir Richie P was hustled right to the front from the six post in the eight horse field but when Marc Campbell and Time to Dance decided to play hardball and park the favorite and when driver Ken Arsenault left quickly from the rail position, Casimir was hung out to dry.
Marc Campbell then decided the race was his to win and he and Time To Dance set sail on a gate to wire mission. They were on top at every station, past the quarter in 26:2, the half in 54:1, and the third station in 1:23.3 with Lisburn (Ken Arsenault) and Woodmere Ideal Art (David Dowling ) in hot pursuit.
Half way down the stretch, these two inched closer to the leader and at the finish the margin of victory was half a length and the mile in 1:51.4. Lisburn and Woodmere Ideal Art were 2-3 with Simple Kinda Man (Jason Hughes) and Rose Run Quest (Gilles Barrieau) picking up minor shares in a field that included Father of the Bride (Mike Downey), Screen Test (Corey MacPherson) and Casimir Richie P (Dale Spence).
Ross Owned Tobins Rebel, Imalookertoo sweep O’Brien Three Year Old Stakes
The Saturday night Gold Cup and Saucer card was a power packed one with numerous stake races sprinkled throughout the 14 dash program. Two divisions of the Joe O’Brien stake for three year old pacing colts @$12,500 were contested. In the first, Imalookertoo (Shadow Play) enjoyed a perfect pocket trip behind Windemere Frank and when driver Marc Campbell moved out from behind cover, the Shadow Play colt scored an easy 1:55.2 victory for owner Robert Sumarah of Halifax.
In the second division, driver Gilles Barrieau rushed Tobins Rebel ( Camystic) right to the front and the sophomore colt was on top at every station winning a three way close photo in 1:54:3 over Cory MacPherson’s Big Chase ( Western Paradise) and Nothing to Prove( Proven Lover). The winner is owned by Dan Ross of Belfast, PEI.
Hughes Drives Dreamfair Zenfire to upset in Confederation Mares Invitational Final
The $8000 Charlottetown Birthplace of Confederation Invitational final, which honors the Memory of late Bob Webster, attracted the best aged female pacers in the Maritimes and when the dust had cleared, driver Jason Hughes who gave Dreamfare Zenfire the perfect textbook two-hole trip was in the winners circle with co-owners Ryan and Everett MacLeod of Souris. In this one, Berazzled (David Dowling) went to the front and battled race favorite Arc Light (Marc Campbell) from the half onwards but both paid the price as the Zenfair mare picked them off in deep stretch for the 1:55.1 victory.
In the $4000 Consolation for Aged Pacing Mares, Jason Hughes made it a sweep of this series as he went wire to wire with Mystery Memory N in 1:54:4 prevailing over Ashestodiamonds (Darren Crowe) and Much Adoo (Gilles Barrieau). The winner is owned by Donnie MacRae of Vernon Bridge, Allard Racing, and Yves Sarrazin and LaPresentation of Quebec.
Mile Hill Willie wins Colonel Dan Trot equals Charlottetown track record of 1:56.3
Maritime bred Mill Hill Willie equalled Freddy’s track record of 1:56.3 with an impressive gate to wire victory in the $4000 Colonel Dan Memorial Trot. In this one, Mile Willie Willie and driver Gilles Barrieau hustled to the front in 29:1 and past the half in a sizzling 57 flat with Hop Up and Glider Man sitting second and third at the rail and co-betting favorite Freddie far back after a break leaving. In the lane, the four year old Mile Hill Willie (Armbro Barrister) held off his two closest pursuers with Daisy River and Freddie getting minor pieces of the purse. The winner is owned by John Breau of Moncton and Paul Morrison of Cardigan, PEI.
Cowboy Logic Extends Extends Streak
Lanigan Newcomer Persist Blue Chip Wins
Cowboy Logic who has turned into a monster since his move to Prince Edward Island extended his win streak on the Gold Cup and Saucer card. Trained by Harold Shepherd for co-owners Gerard Ellsworth, Mo McCabe, Brian “Pork” MacRae, Angus and John Birt, Cowboy Logic was on the move at the half and wore down pace-setter Lively Freddie and pocket sitting Eagle Jolt to prevail in 1:55.1, equalling his lifetime best with driver Steven Shepherd in the bike. The winner has never been beaten here, seven straight wins, the only blemish a finish 1st but set back for alleged interference.
Also on the Saturday program, Montague’s Saul Lanigan enjoyed his first win with his recent New York purchase Persist Blue Chip who posted his first win, a close 1:56 and change score in the $1900 class for driver Jason Hughes. The five year old by Roll With Joe had been racing at Monticello, New York.
There were two major Old Home Week driving awards up for grabs during the week. Gilles Barrieau captured the Francis McIsaac Memorial Trophy given to the leading points driver for the week while David Dowling won the Leading Percentage driver crown awarded by Chuckers Trophies.
