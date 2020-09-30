Organizers of the annual Crapaud Select Yearling Sale are all smiles these days as Maritime bred trotters and pacers have been putting on quite a show here in the Atlantic Canada region. We do not know how many fans/buyers will be allowed on the Crapaud, PEI grounds or how many will participate in the computer-simulcast portion of the sale, but I believe this will be a very successful sale for breeders, they usually are when “it’s a buyers sale” theme hangs over this Yearling Sale.
There are other reasons why this should be a huge success, and it has to do with the animals entering the sales ring.
Earlier this month, Bettim Again lowered the CDP track and Maritime record for two year old pacing colts with a sensational 1:54.1 victory in a division of the PEI Colt Stakes. Driver Gilles Barrieau had the Malicious colt on top at every station winning with something left and within a few ticks of the seasonal Canadian record over a half mile track. Outstanding but ill-fated sire Steelhead Hanover had two winners on the card including the unbeaten Woodmere Stealdeal who extended his win streak with a scorching 1:54.3 victory. Former Gold cup and Saucer Trial winner Stonebridge Terror saw two of his daughters come away with impressive wins Elm Grove Penny (1:59.1) and Tobins Brownie (1:57.4). In the Crapaud Yearling Sale, there are 13 head by Stonebridge Terror slated to enter the ring including seven colts, 5 fillies and a gelding. Malicious who is the sire of Bettim Again has two colts and two fillies and I would expect they will receive plenty of attention.
Rollwithitharry, who has more stakes winners at two and three than any of the stallions here in Atlantic Canada, has ten in the sale - five fillies, five colts.
Woodmere bossman Bruce Wood usually has his babies looking in great condition and I see he has first foals of sharp mares like #26 Amoreuble Hanover, a sister to Andreoli Hanover ($672,719). He also has a Rollwithitharry full sister to multiple stakes winner Woodmere Skyroller p, 3, 1:55. If you are buying out of Woodmere Farms, you are buying quality.
Breeder Wendell Williams from Ellerslie has a first foal out of All Chocolate, a mare that earned $250,000 and it’s a filly by Stonebridge Terror; he also has consigned a Rollwithitharry colt, a brother to ASS standout Filly Forty Seven p, 1:53:1, $250,000.
One interesting sire is Jamie MacKinley’s Tobago Cays who has two 2019 USA stakes winners to his credit from three foals and he’s by Rocknroll Hanover out of the great Bunny Lake. Tobago Cays has eight in the sale including 5 colts. One is a colt brother to Carlissimo p, 1:51 ($129,000) and to PEI Stakes winner Tobins Brownie, consigned by Robin Burke. Cays also has a sister to Native Dream ($314,000), and a colt brother to 2020 stakes winner Little Miss Ava. Malicious is another that has had plenty of success in Atlantic Canada and one can’t get better advertising than Bettim Again, the new track record holder. Earl Watts at Windemere Farm has consigned Windemere Missy p, 1:57:1h, a first foal by Malicious and she’s worth a long look. So is Windemere’s #65 Windemere Miagrace (by Pang Shui) a full sister to multiple stakes winner Sock It Away p, 1:53:2h.
The PEI Colt Stake racing card story would not be complete without the performance by The Rev who had not raced in about a month yet went gate to wire in front of his owners Bob and Jean Skinner in a sizzling 1:53:4. The Rev is the richest Maritime bred of all-time $612,000 and by Western Paradise, one of the region’s great stallions.
Western Paradise is the sire of 2018 yearling filly Streakazana who is not only a multiple stakes winner her at two ad three but she competes this weekend at Trois Rivieres in the $65,000 Quebec Championships. She is Maritime bred by Western Paradise but foaled in Quebec which makes her dual eligible and is owned by a syndicate of 10 Maritimers including Forrest McWade, Shelley Mackenzie, Bo Ford and others. More on this story, next editon.
Mile Hill Willie, Hop Up, The Pride of Maritime breeding
Hop Up (by Tad the Stud) established a new Charlottetown track trot record for mares when she upset the $2500 Open class on the PEI Colt stake card. Handled by Corey MacPherson for owner Keith Campbell of Tyne Valley, Hop Up went right to the front carving fractions of 28:2, 58:2, 1:28:1 to the third marker and turned for home with a narrow lead and pressured from the half onwards by Freddie and Mile Hill Willie yet prevailed in 1:57:1, breaking her old record set two weeks previous.
The victory by the PEI bred trotter was the second enormous trot mile by a locally bred trotter as Mile Hill Willie (by Armbro Barrister) equalled Freddie’s track record of 1:56:3 a few weeks ago. There are six yearlings by Armbro Barrister in the Crapaud Sale, one colt and five fillies, and four by Tad the Stud (two colts and two fillies) and I am certain they will generate plenty of interest at the yearling sale. Both trotting stallions were taken to Atlantic Canada by Meridian Farms of Bill and Brian Andrew, and I am certain they are all smiles about the quality in the Atlantic Canada trot ranks.
I suppose it is fitting indeed that the recent $17,250 Brian Andrew Memorial trot was won by Dusty Lane Milo in a sparkling 2:04:2 for trainer Ron Gass and owner Marsha Knox of Stanhope.
This colt is by Tad the Stud who has a full sister entered in the Crapaud Sale.
We wish buyers, consigners and breeders all the best at the sale and throughout the year.
