There have been many in recent years - especially this time of year - the Maritime invaders show up and win their Ontario debuts... Add another one to the list with Super Shadow. The four-year-old Shadow Play mare, owned by Kent Livingston and once campaigned by Tammy & Emmons MacKay of Truro, would be victorious in her October 29th outing at The Raceway in London. Now racing for trainer Richard Moreau - the mare was up in class for her latest, at Flamboro, but she didn't like the company there - she'll be back in cheaper next time out. Good luck girl!
Meadowbranch Patsy continues to do well at The Raceway... The strong front-end trotting mare, co-owned by Bill and Scott Roloson - along with Princeton Farms, now has 5 wins and a second - from her 6 London starts in 2019. Her most recent gate-to-wire win, on November 8th, now puts her even closer to picking up the 'Aged Trotting Mare of the Year Award' for The Raceway. Keep on trucking big mare!
So Much More Strikes Again At WDB
Former Maritime pacer So Much More would circle them, from last, in her most recent start at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Islander James MacDonald was in the bike for the three-year-old's 13th win on the season - with 10 of those coming in Ontario. A $19,000 purchase from the 2017 Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale - the filly has now banked $210K lifetime and sports a mark of 1:50.2. She's only missed one cheque in her entire racing career - a sixth place finish in Ontario Sires Stakes Gold action at Rideau in late August - and she'd bounce right back in her next race winning over Woodbine Mohawk Park in 1:51.2. Nice filly eh!
Alberta Buzz
Dave Kelly had a big start on Alberta Super Final night in Edmonton - unfortunately his luck ran out on the back half of the program... On the rich November 2nd card, at Century Mile, Kelly would record 3 training/driving wins and finish second 2 times from 5 drives - thru the first 6 races. The final 6 races on the night - which included the 4- $75,000 Super Finals - would be a handful of off-the-board finishes for the Maritime native. Chin up pal!
Dates have been released for the 2020 harness racing season in Alberta. With many horsemen leaving for B.C. and California - to race for the winter - just 7 race days have been scheduled during the first 3 months of 2020. Horsemen will be at Century Mile for 3 Sundays in January; February is dark; March features 4 Sundays at Century Downs. From there it will be a mix of Century Downs and The Track on 2 (during the summer months), before going back to Century Mile in September. Drive on!
