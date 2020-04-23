I just watched our Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison give an update regarding COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island. We only have 2 active cases as I write this article. I’m proud of Dr. Morrison and her team in the way they are handling this pandemic. I’m also extremely proud of Islanders and their social distancing efforts. It’s really making a difference, keep it up!
Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park and Red Shores Summerside locations have closed their doors for the time being and will provide updates as we move forward during these unprecedented times. The stable and ship-in area will remain open for training but Adam Walsh, Red Shores Racing Experience Manager has put strict protocols in place. Walsh sent out a notice to only allow essential barn staff in the stable area while practicing social distancing. In the ship-in area, Walsh also sent out a notice that anyone shipping in for training would need to book a time. The Red Shores team has done a fantastic job in dealing with all the logistics of this evolving situation and how it affects our owners, trainers, grooms and horses.
In an effort to keep horse owners, trainers, grooms and fans engaged, Red Shores has teamed up with Scott MacLean and his crew at Universum Media to launch The Virtual Training Centre which consists of two live racetrack cameras pointed at the track in Charlottetown so that people can enjoy the daily training routines of the horses from the comfort of their home. The cameras will stream daily from 7am – 5pm from the Red Shores web site. Guests can go to redshores.ca and click on the live racing page.
Kent Oakes, Jerry McCabe, Lee Drake and Peter MacPhee have also teamed up with Universum Media to create the Virtual Tack Room. The show features race videos, a photo parade and special guests sharing memories and stories on the Universum Media Facebook page and the Red Shores website. The concept was to bring the harness racing community together through technology while practicing social distancing and self-isolation. There have been four episodes so far with special guests like Garry MacDonald, Marc Campbell, Corey MacPherson, Dr. Ian Moore, Wally Hennessey, Mike Campbell, Earl Smith and Vance Cameron. It’s a great show full of old stories and fond memories. Great job guys!
The Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Industry Association, Prince Edward Island Standardbred Horse Owners Association and the Prince County Horsemen’s Club, in conjunction with Red Shores, have announced that due to COVID-19, the live harness racing schedule for May has been cancelled. A tentative start date for live harness racing has been set for June 4th, pending further updates from the Chief Public Health Officer. More information regarding the harness racing season will be released on May 1st.
As we await the return of racing, there are a couple drivers that are very close to major milestones. Corey MacPherson is 12 driving wins shy of 1000 and Jason Hughes sits 16 driving wins away from 1500.
