The return of live harness racing in the province has been delayed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The season was slated to begin May 2 but the eight dates for May have been cancelled. The decision was taken by the Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Industry Association, Prince Edward Island Standardbred Horse Owners Association and the Prince County Horsemen’s Club, in conjunction with Red Shores. The Red Shores complex in both Charlottetown and Summerside have been closed since mid-March.
A tentative start date for live harness racing has been set for June 4th, pending further updates from the Chief Public Health Officer. The Ruby Chappell and Bob Dewar stake events scheduled for Red Shores Summerside will be rescheduled to a later date. More information regarding the harness racing season will be released on May 1st.
