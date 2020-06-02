The harness racing scene is heating up at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park as trainers prepare their three-year-olds and aged horses for opening night on June 4.
There were nine qualifiers last Saturday with Usurper and Best To Hurst highlighting the session. Usurper and trainer-driver Earl Smith led the entire mile in their qualifier through splits of 28.4, 58.4, 1:29.4 and kicked home in 29.2 for a mile of 1:59.2. The Next Generation Stable of Stratford, PE hold the ownership papers of this three-year-old colt by Sportswriter – Lu Lu Q. Best To Hurst and driver Marc Campbell also cut all the fractions in their qualifier on route to an impressive mile of 1:57.4. Neal Moase of Cornwall, PE is the owner of this seven-year-old gelding son of Cambest – Pinehurst Lady.
Red Shores has done a fantastic job implementing strong safety measures during this pandemic. They have also made excellent decisions to ensure that owners can still watch their horses train and qualify via the Red Shores website. Red Shores Marketing and Brands Manager Lee Drake hosted last Saturday’s livestream qualifying session and kept viewers informed of everything that was taking place. I tuned in to watch the qualifiers and noticed that trainers and grooms were watching from the fence while staying six feet apart. I found out later that Red Shores staff had markers on the back of the fence showing where trainers and grooms could safely stand. Fantastic job all around!
With other sports still struggling to find an exact plan to return during this pandemic, harness racing has a very unique opportunity to attract new fans over the next few months. Sports fans are craving to watch live sports action and gamblers are also looking for that live action. I think it would be a great idea to add some popular wagers to our current on-line offerings. I would like to see a Pick 7 or Pick 10 with a guaranteed jackpot pool that carried over here in Charlottetown. We have the Pick 5 for $500 here for on-track players but with no on-track attendance, I think it would be a great time to test it out and see if it worked. Pick 7 or 10 winners in a row on the card and win a guaranteed jackpot, if it doesn’t go, carry the pool over to the following card.
I don’t know about you guys, but I can’t wait for racing to return and I would like to wish everyone a safe, happy and prosperous 2020 racing season!
