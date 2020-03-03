Standardbred Canada has announced the host tracks and dates for the 2020 Regional Driving Championships and National Driving Championship which will ultimately determine Canada’s representative to the 2021 World Driving Championship for harness racing.
The 2020 National Driving Championship will take place at Century Mile in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday, September 11.
“As the newest racetrack in Canada, it is not only a privilege but also very exciting to host the National Driving Championship at Century Mile Racetrack and Casino,” commented Paul Ryneveld, Managing Director, Racing, at Century Mile. “In the inaugural meet, drivers and horsemen alike found the one-mile track to their liking and we believe the wide turns and long homestretch will make for a fun event from both a spectator and a betting angle. This will also be a fantastic event to showcase Century Mile to racing fans across Canada and North America, and to the drivers competing to represent Canada in the next World Driving Championship.”
This marks the first time that the National Driving Championship has been hosted in Alberta. Drivers must earn their way into the National Driving Championship by finishing first or second in their respective Regional Driving Championship.
In addition, Hippodrome 3R is a first time host for a Regional event as they will host the Eastern Ontario / Quebec Regional Driving Championship June 7. The Ontario Regional will be hosted at The Raceway at the Western Fair District May 12, Century Downs will host the Western Regional May 30 and Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at Charlottetown Driving Park will be the site of the Atlantic Regional June 13.
“We are very pleased to see the interest that tracks across the country have in hosting the Regional and National Driving Championships, and we're happy to have two first time host venues this year in Century Mile and Hippodrome 3R,” said Dan Gall, President & CEO of Standardbred Canada. “We are looking forward to working with Paul Ryneveld and the team at Century Mile, Canada’s newest horse racing venue, to showcase the National Driving Championship. The one mile oval promises an exciting competition and this state of the art facility will provide an exceptional experience for both the drivers and the fans.”
Regional events will feature either eight or nine drivers who will compete in a minimum of eight races. Drivers will receive points based on their finishing position and the top two point earners will advance to the National.
Past winners of the NDC title include Doug McNair (2018), Brandon Campbell (2016), Jody Jamieson (2014 & 2011), Brad Forward (2009), and Gilles Barrieau (2007).
The winner of the 2020 National Driving Championship will have the opportunity to represent Canada in the 2021 World Driving Championship.
