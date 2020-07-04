The team of Rob Shepherd and Isabelle Darveau have been testing the waters at Woodbine Mohawk Park since the return of racing in June and they appear to be managing well - with some great looking stock to work with.
Their first winner over the big track, in June, was Smiling Dialing - from well back - to pace to a new mark of 1:55.2 in just her second start of 2020. The 3YO daughter of Thinking Out Loud - Ladysai - Real Artist went 3 for 3 last season on P.E.I., for trainer Tom Weatherbie, with Mark Bradley at the controls. A half-sister to both Dialarama and So Much More - she was bred by Doug MacPhee of New Haven and has been showing some very quick final quarter speed - just like her big sister (So Much More) who's been dominating the top class mares at Canada's premiere harness track.
A second winner, for this team, would come as a shock to horseplayers on June 18th, over Woodbine Mohawk Park, as Sportika would use a final quarter of 27 seconds flat to reach up and win in a life best 1:52.4. Her $2 win/place/show combination returned a whopping $253.50/$86.60/$30.90!
And last, but certainly not least, comes a 2YO filly that would win her baby race on the morning of Friday, June 19... Good Night Moon (Big Jim - Go For Best - Cambest) would sit last throughout her qualifying test - charting eighth (19 lengths off the pace) at the half-mile clocked by the leader in 1:00 flat. So that had her at the half in 1:03.4 and she'd be a winner in 1:58.1! Doing the math on it - her own back half was paced in 54.2 and that would be with her circling them - on the wide side - turning for home. A most impressive debut behind the starting gate for this miss - be on the lookout for her!
Another one to watch for in the weeks ahead, that Shepherd drives, is a 4YO pacer trained by Gerard Demers that goes by the name of Siddhartha (So Surreal - Diva La Delight - Bettors Delight)... This big fella, owned by Quebec connections, has just 2 starts over the big track in 2020 - finishing third (final quarter 26 flat) and fifth (final quarter 25.1). There appears to be plenty of potential with this one and if he can ever work out a nice trip - he could go a huge mile!
Alberta Bound (Again)
At this time - every year - I'm normally in P.E.I. for the summer months - enjoying my family and friends - getting to the island tracks - having a beer or three in the tent Old Home Week - recharging... Well it's not to be this time around. Like Gilles Barrieau - I was denied entry as well... There's a saying that goes 'You can take the boy out of the island, but you can't take the island out of the boy...' Well in 2020 it appears you can.
I would have loved to celebrate my Mom's 87th Birthday, in Summerside, coming up on July 7th - and that ain't happening... I would have loved to take in those beautiful island sunsets as well - and that ain't happening... So I figured if P.E.I. won't have me - I could always try Alberta again - and that is happening!
Looks like I'll be touching down in Edmonton on June 25th and working the Friday, June 26th thoroughbred race card at one of North America's newest racetracks in Century Mile. I guess, for now, we'll aim for trip back 'home' for Christmas, but who knows if that will even happen - right? It's been a tough go for many and by the looks of things - it's not about to end anytime soon.
All the best to you and yours - stay safe and we'll try to catch you all again at some point!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.