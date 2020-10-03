Well it's hard to believe that another summer racing season is winding down. I don't know where the time goes sometimes. It seems the older I get, the faster the time goes by, and that to me is a bit scary. We have seen some great racing here on PEI though this past summer and especially right here in Summerside. Track records are being broken left, right, and center and they're certainly not slowing down any. Let's hope that things stay on the upswing with the fall right around the corner. Let's look at some action at Summerside over the past few weeks.
On August 30th we hosted the Lady Slipper for two year old pacing fillies and the Joe O'Brien Memorial for two year old pacing colts in both grassroots and gold divisions. Tammy Johnston's Class Hero took the first $6,400 grassroots division of the O'Brien for Gilles Barrieau in a time of 1:59 over Jadensmagicsteel (Adam Merner) and CL Gangsta Boy (Corey MacPherson). Saltwater Savage took the first $11,700 gold division for owners Kyle Gardiner, Michael Currie and Jerry MacKinnon. Mark Bradley was in the bike for the win in a sharp 1:58 flat and he bested Steel Reefer (Gilles Barrieau) and Just Call Me Doc (Jason Hughes). Alan MacDonald's Stonebridge Terror colt Whistler took another division of the O'Brien for Jason Hughes in 2:00.2 and turned back My Boy Cade (Gilles Barrieau) and Gascoigne Sundae (Brodie MacPhee). Western Wish took the first $9,000 grassroots division of the fillies for Brodie MacPhee in 2:00.1 over Elm Grove Penelope (Gilles Barrieau) and Somebody's Me (Adam Merner). Carl and Blair Hansen, Isaac Schurman, and Cecil Villard own the 2 year old filly by Betterthancheddar. JJ Talisa was upset minded on this day and took the first $13,000 Gold division of the fillies in a new record mile of 1:58.2 with Dale Spence in the bike for owners Robert and Maria MacLeod. Second in here was Plain Jane (Marc Campbell) and Little Miss Ava (Myles Heffernan) was third. Adventure Luck took the annual Peter Coughlin Memorial for Corey MacPherson and owner-trainer Robbie Williams. The mile was in 1:57 flat a seasons best for the 13 year old by Sir Luck. Second in here was Myambrose (Kenny Murphy) and Mittcent Van Gogh (Myles Heffernan) was third. Red Dirt Magic took another division of the Lady Slipper stake for David Dowling driving for owners Hollis Newson, Clive Balderston, Debbie Denney, and Ric McNutt in a time of 2:01.1, turning back Doctor Sunshine (Mark Bradley), and Woodmere Leah (Darren Crowe). Woodmere Stealdeal remained perfect in the second $11,700 gold division for the colts with a win in 1:56.4 over Dusty Lane Goliath (Gilles Barrieau) and a dead heat for third between Moneyorroses (Steven Shepherd) and Woodmere Alvin (Corey MacPherson). Woodmere Stealdeal is owned by Kevin Dorey and Robert Sumarah, and trained by Danny Romo. The final grassroots division for the colts went to Betterthanbutter for Adam Merner in 2:00.1 a new race win record for the son of Westwardho Hanover. Second in here was Handovertheroses (David Dowling) and Woodmere Cecil (Paul Langille) was third. Betterthanbutter is owned by Dale Rennie and JTL Risk Stable and is trained by Ronnie Gass. The final $13,000 gold division for the fillies went to Need To Know for trainer/driver Jason Hughes and owner Donald MacRae in a time of 1:59.4 and they bested, Tobin's Brownie (David Dowling) and Elm Grove Penney (Dale Spence).
Hop Up
Keith Campbell's terrific trot mare Hop Up has been tearing up tracks here on PEI all summer long. Her last trip to the winner's circle was the most impressive, as she beat the boys in the open trot at Charlottetown on Thursday night September 10th when she wired them in a new track and Atlantic Canadian record for trottiing mares of 1:57.1! Well I watched the race several times and I got chills each time, as I was honored to have helped Keith's brother James and his son James with her in Charlottetown on two occasions. There is a running joke between the boys and I and Keith. After the first time that I went to Charlottetown to help out, she won, and after the races I called Keith (he was recovering from surgery) and I told him that he might as well just stay home for the rest of the summer, and we'll race the mare! I also told him he was buying chinese food for us, but we didn't get there yet lol! So now that she's been winning and taking new records while Keith is back looking after her, I guess he sure showed us how to race a horse! Best of luck in the coming weeks, and I will be helping out again soon, let's hope she's as good again for us!
Dowling wins 7!
Sunday September 20, 2020 was David Dowling day here at the SRW as he guided 6 horses across the wire first and was placed the winner in another race for the seven bagger. His first win on the afternoon was in Race 4 with David MacDonald, Neil MacKinnon, and Darlene Compton's Rollwithitannie in a time of 2:01.3 besting Elm Grove Nanci (Jason Hughes) and Badlands Giovanna (Kenny Murphy). His next win was in Race 6 as he guided Marvin Webster's Khitam Image to the winner's circle in 1:59.3 turning back Shouldabeenaclown (Kenny Murphy) and A Fiesty Example (Robbie Chappell). David was right back to win the seventh race, this time wire to wire with Rash B Havior for owner Michael Peters in a time of 1:58.2 and turned back Flowersonthebeach (Devon Wallace) and Bold N Bad (Kenny Murphy). Race 8 made it three trips in a row to the winner's circle, this time with Creepin for owners James and James Quinn and Carl Peterson. Jonah Moase does the training. Time of the mile was 1:57.4. Second was Pictonian Storm (Brodie MacPhee) and Dangle On A Dime (Kenny Murphy) was third. Can you say four in a row? Well Race 9 saw Dowling back in the winner's circle, this time on a placing, as he was placed the winner in here with Love In Paradise for The Ultimate Stable and trainer Sifroi Melanson. Time of the mile was 2:00.2. Second was Bettim Jenny (Kyle Mason) and Kant Katch Kaiden (Donnie MacNeill) was third. How about 5 wins in a row! Well Race 10 saw David win again with Danny Birt and Jennifer Doyle's Winter Blast in 1:57.4 besting Flash In The Pang (Kenny Murphy) and Mando Fun (Taylor Doyle). The final win on the card for David was in the afternoon finale as he guided Vegas Rich across the wire first in 1:58.3 for owner Frank Sweet and trainer Jansen Sweet. He turned back Here Comes Red (Brodie MacPhee) and White Fish Flash (Norris Rogers) in the afternoon's final race.
Correction
I have to apologize for my mistake in my article on Boyd MacDonald. Boyd has a daughter Nancy who is married to Reagh Cousins. I could only remember Kathy, Cindy, and Tammy, and I feel awful for leaving Nancy out of the original article. So my apologies to the MacDonald family and especially Nancy and Reagh for leaving them out of the article.
Until next time, I hope you're all in good health and I'll see you at the track!
